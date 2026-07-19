Photos: Karen Akers Brings Paris To Birdland

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Karen Akers transported Birdland to the city of light with her celebration of Paris in COME WITH ME TO PARIS! accompanied by Alex Rybeck at the piano. It was an evening of wit, romance, and exquisite music that left the audience happily convinced that they had spent the night on the Left Bank. Check out the photos!

The performance took place on Monday, July 13 at 7:00 PM. Akers invited audiences to share her lifelong love of France, and Paris in particular, through an elegant and evocative evening of song. The program featured works by Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, and Jacques Brel, as well as a newly translated Edith Piaf classic by Sheldon Harnick. The evening culminated in a deeply personal remembrance of time spent in Piaf’s former apartment, closing with the iconic “Non, je ne regrette rien.”

Karen Akers is one of America's most successful concert and cabaret stars. She is the recipient of the 2005 New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Female Cabaret Vocalist in a Major Engagement, as well as the 2009 Nightlife Legend Award. Ms. Akers has appeared in many prestigious venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and The Hollywood Bowl, as well as New York's premiere nightspots, the Cafe Carlyle and The Oak Room at The Algonquin Hotel. She has taken her music to the south of France, Russia, Barcelona's Liceu Opera House and more recently to The Crazy Coqs in London.

Cabaret and concert performances are only a part of Akers multifaceted career, which encompasses theatre, television, film, and recordings. She appeared at the Martin Beck Theatre on Broadway as one of the original stars of the Tony Award-winning musical Grand Hotel, directed by Tommy Tune. She made her debut on the Great White Way in the original production of NINE, also directed by Tommy Tune, receiving a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

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