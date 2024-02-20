Cabaret Celebration of The Carpenters Returns to NYC Next Month

THE CARPENTERS PROJECT with Amy Rafa & Brent Marty comes to The Laurie Beechman Theatre next month. The event is set for Thursday, March 7 at 9:30pm.

New York-based vocalist Amy Rafa, and Indianapolis musician and personality, Brent Marty, take you on a journey through the timeless catalog of 70s super-duo, Carpenters. Their celebration features many of the Carpenters' biggest hits (Rainy Days & Mondays, We've Only Just Begun, Goodbye to Love) along with some hidden gems - and a few surprises! As they bring these classic tunes to life Brent and Amy share personal stories of their 30-year friendship and how Richard and Karen Carpenter's music affected them - and millions of fans around the world still, today. Guaranteed to tug your nostalgic heartstrings. Directed by Bill Jenkins, Chair of the Department of Theatre & Dance, Ball State University.

THE CARPENTERS PROJECT was developed in partnership with The Cabaret-Indianapolis. After the 2022 sold-out premiere in Indianapolis, the show went on the road to Davenport's in Chicago, Feinstein's at the Hotel Carmichael, The Paramount Ballroom, and launched in NYC last fall with a sold-out show at Don't Tell Mama.

Amy Rafa began her professional performing career at Nebraska Repertory Theater, and in her native Chicago appeared with Noble Fool Theater, American Theater Company, Chicago Dramatists, WNEP Theater. She shifted to the other side of the biz and spent the last 20 years in New York City engaged in talent management, producing, and shepherding people and processes at leading NYC non-profit institutions. Her deep love of the Carpenters' songbook took her out of "retirement." Amy has an MFA from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and an undergraduate degree in musical theatre from the Ball State University Department of Theatre & Dance.

Brent E. Marty has been actively involved in the Indianapolis arts community for 25 years working with several local organizations as a director, musical director, performer, instructor and accompanist. He currently serves as Director of Music and Education for Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre where he has music directed and supervised over 80 productions and administrates the state's largest classroom-based theatre education program. Brent was named a 2015 Creative Arts Renewal Fellow by the Arts Council of Indianapolis and attended the Music Directing Intensive at the Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut as part of his fellowship. He is a proud graduate of the Ball State University Department of Theatre & Dance.

Doors open at 8:30pm. There is a $25 cover charge ($20 for MAC members) and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293127®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F-lbt-Carpenters-240307?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1