CELEBRATE THE MOMENT Kicks Off The Holiday Season

Kicking-off the holiday season, Jill Center & Co. return for a very special presentation of CELEBRATE THE MOMENT on Monday, November 25, 7:00 p.m. at The Laurie Beechman Theater, 407 West 42nd Street.

The holiday spirit fills the show with fun-filled numbers like We Are Family, Jill Center's own Billboard topping hit Celebrate the Moment and the ever-touching tribute to Miss Senter's renowned uncle, David Kapralik, the former president of Columbia Records who discovered and helped build the careers of such legendary stars as Johnny Mathis, Tony Bennett, and Barbra Streisand, and co-authored some of the label's biggest hits.

The company includes Eddie Marco (from the Las Vegas company of STARLIGHT EXPRESS and German company of CATS), Lyle Smith Mitchell, from TV's The Hour of Power with Robert H. Schuller, and Sophia Tzougros, from the Broadway bound musical, IMPOSSIBLY GEORGE, recently starring Loni Ackerman.

Jill Senter is the singer/songwriter of "Celebrate the Moment", which became one of the top ten dance songs in Australia, and "Stronger Than Yesterday", which debuted at #33 on Billboard's Club Dance Songs chart in 2018. Her TV appearances include Law & Order, Two on the Town, and regional theatre in WEST SIDE STORY, CABARET, GODSPELL, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and HAIR.

CELEBRATE THE MOMENT is directed by Tony nominee and Theatre World Award winner Walter Willison who starred on Broadway in the landmark Tony Award winning musical GRAND HOTEL directed by Tommy Tune, Richard Rodgers and Martin Charnin's TWO BY TWO, Stephen Schwartz' PIPPIN directed by Bob Fosse, and his films including the Emmy Award winning Ziegfeld: The Man and His Women. Mr. Willison's writing and directing credits most include the critically acclaimed GRAND HOTEL: The 25th Anniversary Reunion Concert at 54 Below, in which he also costarred with Liliane Montevecchi, Karen Akers and other fellow original cast members, and BLUES, BALLADS & SIN SONGS: The Legend of Libby Holman starring Lee Horwin, which garnered her a 2019 Bistro Award.

On Broadway, writer, arranger and musical director Elliot Finkel conducted Sid Caesar & COMPANY starring Sid Caesar and Imogene Coca, Michael Feinstein IN CONCERT starring Michael Feinstein, FINKEL'S FOLLIES starring his father, Emmy Award winner Fyvush Finkel, Off-Broadway. Mr. Finkel is an internationally acclaimed conductor and concert pianist and was musical director for such legendary artists as Jan Peerce, Herschel Bernardi, and Ginger Rogers.

Choreographer Joanna Rush appeared on Broadway in A CHORUS LINE (also as Sheila in the Los Angeles company), Shirley MacLaine AT THE PALACE starring Shirley MacLaine, in films including The Night They Raided Minsky's, A Killing Affair costarring with O.J. Simpson and Elizabeth Montgomery, and the TV remake of William Inge's Splendor in the Grass, which she also choreographed. Miss Rush currently tours the US in her one-woman show KICK and her newest show, SEX & POWER.





