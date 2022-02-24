CAFE CARLYLE Re-Opens March 1st With Impressive Lineup of Nightclub Talent

THE CARLYLE, A ROSEWOOD HOTEL ANNOUNCES

New York, NY - The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel is excited to announce the reopening of the beloved Café Carlyle on March 1, 2022. The spring season line-up will feature the return of audience favorites Isaac Mizrahi, Hamilton Leithauser, Mario Cantone, John Pizzarelli and Steve Tyrell.

Isaac Mizrahi returns to Café Carlyle with his all-new show, In-Person, for a two-week residency, March 1 - March 12. His previous residencies in the room were sellouts, receiving widespread critical acclaim. Accompanied by his band of jazz musicians led by Ben Waltzer, Mizrahi will perform a range of tunes by the likes of Milton Nascimento, Billie Eilish and Steven Sondheim. He will dish on everything happening in these crazy times, like social media and sex. The New York Times noted, "he qualifies as a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy."

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Hamilton Leithauser returns to Café Carlyle for his fourth annual winter residency, March 15 - 26. The native New Yorker just released his most recent full-length record "The Loves of Your Life" in April, 2020. His previous release saw him collaborate with Angel Olsen on "Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)." Pitchfork declared the song "a gorgeously surreal version of early-1960s baroque-pop". Leithauser's 2016 collaboration with Rostam, I Had A Dream That You Were Mine, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart, #1 New Artist Album, and was named one of the year's best by Pitchfork, Esquire, NPR, and more. A.V. Club recently raved: "It occurred to me after 2016's I Had A Dream That You Were Mine that the best years of Hamilton Leithauser's career may still be ahead of him." He just wrapped a co-headline tour in 2021 with Kevin Morby and his next full-length release is expected in the first half of 2022.

Acclaimed singer, dancer and actress Dianna Agron returns to the Café Carlyle, March 29 - April 9. Dianna has recently finished production for Mayim Bialik's As Sick As They Made Us opposite Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen and Simon Helberg, as well as Alex's Lehmann's Acidman, opposite Thomas Haden Church. Dianna can be seen starring in TIFF's SHIVA BABY and Sundance award winning film NOVITIATE. She previously has lead festival darlings such as ZIPPER, TUMBLEDOWN, BARE, and HOLLOW IN THE LAND. Dianna's stage work includes the West End production of MCQUEEN and two residencies at Carlyle Café, performing classic songs from the 60's and 70s. Dianna first came to prominence in the award winning and much beloved television show Glee.

Celebrated New York stage actor and stand-up comedian Mario Cantone returns to Café Carlyle, April 12 - April 16. From warming up jazz great Shirley Bassey at Carnegie Hall to headlining at Gotham Comedy and Caroline's on Broadway, to his own critically acclaimed one-man-show turned Showtime Special Laugh Whore, his irreverent stand-up comedy routines and musical parodies have graced a wide range of venues. An accomplished stage actor, Cantone has starred in Tony-award winning shows such as Terrence McNally's dramatic comedy, Love! Valor! Compassion!, Shakespeare's The Tempest at The Public Theater, and Assassins by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman. He currently stars as "Anthony Marentino" on HBO Max's new series And Just Like That, reprising his role from both the original Sex and the City show and movie franchise. His other television credits include performances on Comedy Central, appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Dave Chapelle Show, The Today Show, and throughout its extensive run, multiple appearances on ABC's The View.

John Pizzarelli returns to Café Carlyle with an all-new show, Stage & Screen, May 3 - May 7. He will be joined by his trio and will perform songs from both The Great White Way and Film from yesterday and today. The New York Times has described John Pizzarelli and his wife Jessica Molaskey as "the supreme nightclub act of our time." Jazz Weekly recently raved about his Johnny Mercer program: "A gig like this oozes with style, class and fun, with Pizzarelli being one of the best ambassadors for the Great American Songbook. One of his best."

Grammy Award-winner and two-time Emmy nominee Steve Tyrell returns to Café Carlyle for his 16th season from May 17 - May 28, with an all-new show. The performance will feature favorites from the Great American Songbook including songs he has performed in major motion pictures. The New York Times declared, "Mr. Tyrell is a terrific storyteller... his sizable voice filters Louis Armstrong through Ray Charles and Dr. John." Ten of his 11 albums have achieved top-five status on Billboard's Traditional Pop Charts, with his most recent, A Song For You reaching #1.

Iconic entertainer Tony Danza and his four-piece band are returning to Café Carlyle with their hit live show, Standards & Stories, June 14 - 25. Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music. The hit live show has entertained audiences around the country with The New York Times raving "Tony's a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm... He exudes the kind of charisma that can't be taught!"

Café Carlyle's Spring 2022 Season

Isaac Mizrahi

March 1 - 12

Tuesday to Thursday - General Seating $95 per person / Premium Seating $145 / Bar Seating $75

Friday and Saturday - General Seating $125 per person / Premium Seating $175 / Bar Seating $95

Hamilton Leithauser

March 15 - 26

Tuesday to Thursday - General Seating $85 per person / Premium Seating $120 / Bar Seating $60

Friday and Saturday - General Seating $110 per person / Premium Seating $135 / Bar Seating $70

Dianna Agron

March 29 - April 9

Tuesday to Thursday - General Seating $95 per person / Premium Seating $145 / Bar Seating $75

Friday and Saturday - General Seating $125 per person / Premium Seating $175 / Bar Seating $95

Mario Cantone

April 12 - 16

Tuesday to Thursday - General Seating $95 per person / Premium Seating $145 / Bar Seating $75

Friday and Saturday - General Seating $125 per person / Premium Seating $175 / Bar Seating $95

John Pizzarelli

May 3 - 7

Tuesday to Thursday - General Seating $110 per person / Premium Seating $160 / Bar Seating $75

Friday and Saturday - General Seating $150 per person / Premium Seating $200 / Bar Seating $90

Steve Tyrell

May 17 - 28

Tuesday to Thursday - General Seating $125 per person / Premium Seating $175 / Bar Seating $80

Friday and Saturday - General Seating $160 per person / Premium Seating $210 / Bar Seating $100

Tony Danza

June 14 - 25

Tuesday to Thursday - General Seating $95 per person / Premium Seating $145 / Bar Seating $75

Friday and Saturday - General Seating $125 per person / Premium Seating $175 / Bar Seating $95

Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Follow Café Carlyle on Instagram HERE and Facebook HERE or visit the Café Carlyle website HERE for more information.

About Café Carlyle:

Tucked behind a Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle welcomes its guests into a classic cabaret setting where incredible talent and music are paired with New York elegance and style, yet in an updated way. Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years - from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist, Marcel Vertès. Renowned for its traditional elegance, the Café infuses modern elements without sacrificing the history and refinement that are hallmarks of The Carlyle. Café Carlyle, the New York City bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, continues to draw socialites, politicians and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting.

About The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel:

Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic landmark of Manhattan's sophisticated Upper East Side since 1930. Located just one block from Central Park, The Carlyle is a 35-story, 190-room hotel highlighted by the original Art Deco design from the renowned Dorothy Draper. Following a multi-year thoughtful transformation of the legendary property by New York based design firm tonychi studio, the property has recently debuted new guest rooms and suites in addition to a new signature restaurant, Dowling's at The Carlyle. Embracing a passion for the arts, pianos grace many of the suites, and most tower rooms have views of Central Park. The Carlyle is also home to the renowned Café Carlyle and the beloved Bemelmans Bar and offers visitors a whimsical experience into an undefinable era of glamour. The Carlyle is the proud recipient of Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Award for #1 Hotel in New York City. Follow the latest news through the hotel's Instagram: @RosewoodTheCarlyle @DowlingsAtTheCarlyle @BemelmansBar @CafeCarlyle