Broadway's Future Songbook Series Continues With The Songs Of James B. Rubio

Broadway's Future Songbook Series - presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow - continues its 2019-20 season on Monday, February 24th in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center located at 111 Amsterdam Avenue and 65th Street. Produced, Directed and Hosted by John Znidarsic, the evening spotlights the songs of James B. Rubio. (Some lyrics by David Caudle and Kate Baldwin Eng will also be featured.) Show time is 6PM and ADMISSION IS FREE.

James B. Rubio: The Day Boy and the Night Girl (book and lyrics by Katie BaldwinEng): 2019 reading at A.R.T./New York Theatres as part of Prospect Theater's IGNITEseries, Daryl Roth Award, NAMT finalist, Richard Rodgers Award finalist, production at the Spirit of Broadway Theatre in Norwich, CT. Other works include Show People (book and lyrics by David Caudle): Anna Sosenko Assist Trust grant recipient, concert of scenes/songs presented by The Actors Fund in conjunction with the Ziegfeld Society; The Dwelling Time (book, lyrics and music); and Grotesquerie Lake (music, lyrics, co-bookwriter with Chris Hanna), which had a series of readings and a semi-staged workshop at Zeiders American Dream Theater, VA Beach in 2018/2019. MFA from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, NYU. Website: jbrubio.com.

PERFORMERS: Annie Golden, Max von Essen, Elizabeth Ward Land, Nick Rehberger, Gavin Rohrer, Samantha Bruce, Cat Rakowski, Kenneth Gartman, Michael Deleget, Caroline Selia, and Lisette Glodowski





