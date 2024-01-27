Broadway Sessions' Annual Black History Month All Star Concert Will Take Place Next Week

The annual concert will take place on February 1st.

By: Jan. 27, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Video: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Photo 3 Video: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland Photo 4 Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland

Broadway Sessions' Annual Black History Month All Star Concert Will Take Place Next Week

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, will celebrate Black History Month with an all-star concert on Thursday, February 1st. The evening will focus on Black influence, impact, and legacy on Broadway and beyond.

Artists scheduled to perform include Bre Jackson (MJ the Musical), Allison Semmes (Harmony), Ezekiel Alexander (The Lion King), Maya Boyd (Merrily We Roll Along), Brit West (Hadestown), Nkrumah Gatling (Camelot), Lamont Walker II ( Hell's Kitchen), Laurissa ‘Lala' Romain (South Pacific), Gabrielle Beckford (Once Upon a One More Time), Jordan Dobson ( A Beautiful Noise), Caleb Barnett (Aladdin), Oyoyo Joe (Moulin Rouge), Jonathan Christopher (Sweeney Todd), Nick Drake (Back To The Future) and more. The evening will be co hosted by Avenue Q alum Imari Hardon and feature ‘Rising Star' Carli Hardon.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway!  All after Broadway curtains come down. This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!! Shows take place twice monthly on Thursday night's at The Green Room 42 at 10pm. Doors open at 9:15. Reservations can be made at the button below.

All tickets are only $22 ( + processing fees). There is no minimum. Latercomers and walk in's are welcome. Broadway Sessions is a proud supporter of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. 

You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions on all platforms. Past performance videos are available on our wildly popular YouTube channel www.youtube.com/bwaysessions

For more on creator/host, your Broadway Buddy, Ben Cameron visit www.bencameron.nyc and follow on social media @BenDoesBroadway




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

More Hot Stories For You

Richard Holbrook to Reprise Cabaret Show at 54 Below in FebruaryRichard Holbrook to Reprise Cabaret Show at 54 Below in February
WHAT IS THIS THING CALLED LOVE? to Play The Green Room 42 Next MonthWHAT IS THIS THING CALLED LOVE? to Play The Green Room 42 Next Month
BACKSTAGE BABBLE To Celebrate 'Week Of Wine And Roses' With Kelli O'Hara, Adam Guettel, and Craig LucasBACKSTAGE BABBLE To Celebrate 'Week Of Wine And Roses' With Kelli O'Hara, Adam Guettel, and Craig Lucas
Company XIV Announces Special Events At COCKTAIL MAGIQUE Limited Tickets Remain For Mardi Gras, Valentine's Day and Saturday Matinee CelebrationsCompany XIV Announces Special Events At COCKTAIL MAGIQUE Limited Tickets Remain For Mardi Gras, Valentine's Day and Saturday Matinee Celebrations

Videos

HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day Video
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions Video
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years Video
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
WICKED

Recommended For You