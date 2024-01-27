Broadway Sessions' Annual Black History Month All Star Concert Will Take Place Next Week

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, will celebrate Black History Month with an all-star concert on Thursday, February 1st. The evening will focus on Black influence, impact, and legacy on Broadway and beyond.

Artists scheduled to perform include Bre Jackson (MJ the Musical), Allison Semmes (Harmony), Ezekiel Alexander (The Lion King), Maya Boyd (Merrily We Roll Along), Brit West (Hadestown), Nkrumah Gatling (Camelot), Lamont Walker II ( Hell's Kitchen), Laurissa ‘Lala' Romain (South Pacific), Gabrielle Beckford (Once Upon a One More Time), Jordan Dobson ( A Beautiful Noise), Caleb Barnett (Aladdin), Oyoyo Joe (Moulin Rouge), Jonathan Christopher (Sweeney Todd), Nick Drake (Back To The Future) and more. The evening will be co hosted by Avenue Q alum Imari Hardon and feature ‘Rising Star' Carli Hardon.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! All after Broadway curtains come down. This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!! Shows take place twice monthly on Thursday night's at The Green Room 42 at 10pm. Doors open at 9:15. Reservations can be made at the button below.

All tickets are only $22 ( + processing fees). There is no minimum. Latercomers and walk in's are welcome. Broadway Sessions is a proud supporter of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions on all platforms. Past performance videos are available on our wildly popular YouTube channel www.youtube.com/bwaysessions.

For more on creator/host, your Broadway Buddy, Ben Cameron visit www.bencameron.nyc and follow on social media @BenDoesBroadway