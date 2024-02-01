Broadway Podcast Network Debuts BROADWAY BOUND Podcast, Hosted By Robert W. Schneider

Each episode features discussion around a musical that never came to Broadway, with the first season exploring musicals based on movies.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below Photo 2 Review: JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY Hits All the Right Notes at 54 Below
Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland Photo 3 Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland
Review: Carolyn Montgomery Lovingly Honors Rosemary Clooney in GIRLSINGER at Birdland Photo 4 Review: Carolyn Montgomery Honors Clooney in GIRLSINGER at Birdland

Broadway Podcast Network Debuts BROADWAY BOUND Podcast, Hosted By Robert W. Schneider

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) announces the debut of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway, a new podcast, hosted by Broadway historian Robert W. Schneider, about musicals that never came to Broadway. The first episode, discussing ARTHUR, THE MUSICAL is available to listen now on BPN.fm or wherever you get your podcasts.

“I am so excited to bring Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway to Broadway Podcast Network. Broadway is the ultimate goal for musicals, but just because a show doesn't open on the Great Bright Way, doesn't mean it's not filled with excellent material,” Robert said. “Honestly, sometimes the story of why a show never came to New York is more interesting than the show itself. I'm very  grateful to our guests, like the creators of “Friends” Marta Kauffman and David Crane, Emmy winner James Burrows, Casey Nicholaw, Stephen Schwartz, and many others, who look back on their times with shows that were Broadway Bound.”

The first season of Broadway Bound explores 10 Broadway-bound musicals that were based on movies. From Angela Lansbury refusing to practice voodoo to a tap dancing Mrs. Robinson, Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway spotlights some of the most bizarre, brilliant, and bold musicals that tried to get themselves to the Great Bright Way. Musicals featured in upcoming episodes include JULIET OF THE SPIRITS (later titled ENTER JULIET), THE GRADUATE, MINSKY'S, THE MAMBO KINGS, THE SIDEWALKS OF LONDON (later titled BUSKER ALLEY), BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S, THE BAKER'S WIFE, PAPER MOON, and GONE WITH THE WIND.  

 

To listen to Broadway Bound, visit bpn.fm/BroadwayBound or wherever you get your podcasts.






RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Photos: Ari Axelrod Makes Triumphant Return To Birdland Photo
Photos: Ari Axelrod Makes Triumphant Return To Birdland

Birdland will present singer Ari Axelrod in concert on Monday, January 29. Most recently seen at Paper Mill Playhouse in their critically acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof, performer Ari Axelrod returned to his artistic home to debut a new show.

2
Interview: GIMLICKS BIG MESS Is About to Get Wacky at Brooklyn Comedy Collective Photo
Interview: GIMLICK'S BIG MESS Is About to Get Wacky at Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Sketch comedy team GIMLICK is back at Brooklyn Comedy Collective in Williamsburg. The trio specializes in absurd comedy with plenty of sight gags and clever, wacky jokes. I spoke with Gimlick's members (Kate Armstrong, Irene Rising, and Marisa Caruso) about their upcoming show this Sunday, February 4th, at BCC.

3
Photos: Ari Axelrod Returns To Birdland Photo
Photos: Ari Axelrod Returns To Birdland

Birdland presented singer Ari Axelrod in concert on Monday, January 29. See photos below!

4
Trans Voices Cabaret to Return With A Cast Of Trans And Nonbinary Performers at Caveat Photo
Trans Voices Cabaret to Return With A Cast Of Trans And Nonbinary Performers at Caveat

Trans Voices Cabaret Returns with a Cast of Trans and Nonbinary Performers! Join in for an evening of outstanding musical performances, laughter, solidarity, and a celebration of trans joy. Featuring talented transgender and nonbinary performers in NYC's musical theater community.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Ari Axelrod Returns To BirdlandPhotos: Ari Axelrod Returns To Birdland
Trans Voices Cabaret to Return With A Cast Of Trans And Nonbinary Performers at CaveatTrans Voices Cabaret to Return With A Cast Of Trans And Nonbinary Performers at Caveat
Melissa Errico to Join Travis Moser at The Green Room 42 in MayMelissa Errico to Join Travis Moser at The Green Room 42 in May
Winner Of Mama's Next Big Act, LaRaisha DiEvelyn, to Perform at Don't Tell MamaWinner Of Mama's Next Big Act, LaRaisha DiEvelyn, to Perform at Don't Tell Mama

Videos

Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Video
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You