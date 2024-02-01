Broadway Podcast Network Debuts BROADWAY BOUND Podcast, Hosted By Robert W. Schneider

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) announces the debut of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway, a new podcast, hosted by Broadway historian Robert W. Schneider, about musicals that never came to Broadway. The first episode, discussing ARTHUR, THE MUSICAL is available to listen now on BPN.fm or wherever you get your podcasts.

“I am so excited to bring Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway to Broadway Podcast Network. Broadway is the ultimate goal for musicals, but just because a show doesn't open on the Great Bright Way, doesn't mean it's not filled with excellent material,” Robert said. “Honestly, sometimes the story of why a show never came to New York is more interesting than the show itself. I'm very grateful to our guests, like the creators of “Friends” Marta Kauffman and David Crane, Emmy winner James Burrows, Casey Nicholaw, Stephen Schwartz, and many others, who look back on their times with shows that were Broadway Bound.”

The first season of Broadway Bound explores 10 Broadway-bound musicals that were based on movies. From Angela Lansbury refusing to practice voodoo to a tap dancing Mrs. Robinson, Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway spotlights some of the most bizarre, brilliant, and bold musicals that tried to get themselves to the Great Bright Way. Musicals featured in upcoming episodes include JULIET OF THE SPIRITS (later titled ENTER JULIET), THE GRADUATE, MINSKY'S, THE MAMBO KINGS, THE SIDEWALKS OF LONDON (later titled BUSKER ALLEY), BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S, THE BAKER'S WIFE, PAPER MOON, and GONE WITH THE WIND.

To listen to Broadway Bound, visit bpn.fm/BroadwayBound or wherever you get your podcasts.



