British South Asian Drag Artist Lady Bushra to Debut Drag Bollywood Show at the Laurie Beechman Theatre
Along with her fellow drag artist Malai, expect to see breathtaking dances, dazzling costumes, games and giveaways. A unique, one of a kind show not to be missed!
Join in for one night only in New York as British South Asian Drag Artist Lady Bushra debuts a very special drag Bollywood show in the Big Apple!
Shortlisted for a BBC New Comedy Award, Lady Bushra became a viral sensation on social media and has performed nationally in the UK as well as internationally across Europe and North America.
Performance Details:
- Friday 5th May
- Laurie Beechman Theatre
- Show starts at 7:00PM
Tickets: Click here to visit the ticket site
Social Media:
- Lady Bushra: Instagram
- Lady Bushra Website: www.ladybushra.com
- Malai: Instagram
