Bridget Everett, Michelle Collins, Noche Flamenca & More Set Upcoming Joe's Pub Shows

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Joe's Pub has revealed a new slate of upcoming performances, featuring an eclectic lineup of music, comedy, cabaret, and more. Highlights include Generation Women: Reckoning, Michelle Collins: In Big Letters Tour, Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments, Richard Perez: I Have To Do This, Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge: ABBA, Lizz Wright & Kenny Banks Sr., Soledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca: Tanto y más, Balla Kouyaté & Matchume Zango: Bala Bila, Kathy, A Cabaret, Lady Moon & The Eclipse, and Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs from Frida. Additionally, DREAM: A Freudian Musical in Concert has been added by popular demand. Tickets for Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments go on sale October 15.

Generation Women: Reckoning

Tuesday, November 10 @ 7PM

Generation Women is a multigenerational storytelling night that invites a woman or non-binary performer in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s+ to share an original true story on a theme. Our diverse line-ups will make you laugh, cry, and reflect on the cycle of life. The mission of Generation Women is to amplify underheard voices, and create space for intergenerational connection and community. Hosted by Georgia Clark. All are welcome to join us.

Join us this November as we celebrate Reckoning: stories of endings, hard truths, and the moment the bill finally comes due. Six women and non-binary storytellers—one from each decade, 20s through 70s—share dramatic and hilarious true stories about the moment everything had to change, and the grit it took to change it. Some reckonings arrive with a bang; some get settled quietly across a kitchen table. All of them are proof that it's never too late to speak your truth and that you're more capable than you know.

Don't miss New York's best storytelling night — an uplifting evening of heart, humor, and hard-won clarity that will leave you ready to face the thing you've been avoiding!

Michelle Collins: In Big Letters Tour

Tuesday, November 10 @ 9:30PM

Michelle Collins is a TV and radio personality and comedian who has been performing her new stand-up hour Wait, Why Don't I Know You? in LA and NY. Her 2024 The Big Natural Tour also wrapped to sold out shows, rave reviews, and a slot as a NY Times Critics Pick. She hosts The Michelle Collins Show every day featuring interviews, news, and a stream-of-consciousness energy that has become her signature style, taking the show to Patreon after hosting it on SiriusXM's Radio Andy for 5 years. She is the co-host of On The Box, the official Britbox recap podcast produced by the BBC. She recently headlined The Three Clubs for the 2026 Netflix is a Joke festival and sold-out Dynasty Typewriter in LA.

Michelle is one of a handful of lucky ladies who can call herself a former host of ABC's The View alongside Whoopi Goldberg, as well as hosting a slew of reality TV after shows for ABC's Bachelor In Paradise, TLC's 90 Day Fiancé?, and Lifetime's Married at First Sight. She is a frequent contributor and co-host on the 4th hour of NBC's The Today Show, is a recurring guest on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, and was a featured moderator at Bravo's Bravocon last November. She toured the country with the cast of Netflix's Queer Eye last year, opening for and moderating the beloved cast of the hit show.

Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments

Tuesday-Friday, November 17-20 @ 9:30PM

Tickets go on sale October 15 at 12PM ET

Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments barrel back into Joe's Pub! Bridget's legendary and take-no-prisoners live act is a perennial sold-out hit and has garnered a faithful cult following. She has been seen in a string of recent television shows and movies, but to experience Bridget is to experience her live. Her in-your-face comedy is mixed with one outrageous rocking and original song after another. Dripping with hard-earned sweat in her sparkling and revealing House of Larréon dresses, she swigs from a bottle in a paper bag while telling stories about her dysfunctional family and her struggles with incontinence.

Grab a ticket and hold on tight. Prepare yourself for motor-boating, money notes and Chardonnay soaked memories. Shit is about to get ridiculous. This show is not for the faint of heart. Bring a chaperone. No two shows are the same, ever.

DREAM: A Freudian Musical in Concert

Sunday, November 22 @ 6PM

DREAM: A Freudian Musical is the brand-new show by Larson Award winner Daniel Emond (Kill The Whale), set inside the dreamspace. It tells the little-known story of Sabina Spielrein, a “hysteria” patient turned psychoanalyst; her physician-turned-lover Carl Jung; and their mutual mentor, Sigmund Freud. This show presents the original score, which behaves like a dream itself, colliding the likes of Joanna Newsom, Sam Smith, Wagner, Eminem, and everything in between. It's a musical about dreams, death, rebirth — and the dangers of telling your therapist, “I love you.”

Presented in partnership with YoungArts.

Richard Perez: I Have To Do This

Tuesday, November 24 @ 9:30PM

Richard Perez presents I Have To Do This: a full-hearted, sexually explicit exploration of partnership, vulnerability, and, yeah, love. Told in a series of pantomimed vignettes, I Have To Do This encourages us to lead with our hearts, and to jump — for the net will surely appear …

Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge: ABBA

Wednesday, December 2 - Saturday, December 5 @ 7PM & 9:30PM

This Holiday Season, Joe McGinty and The Loser's Lounge are bringing all of your favorite ABBA hits to Joe's Pub, for a very special EIGHT SHOW HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA!!! We'll also be celebrating the release of The Loser's Lounge new holiday party album, Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge Present: Holiday Disco Party (Have you gotten your vinyl copy yet?). So, wear your favorite Disco-Glam-Holiday attire, and come sing, dance, and Take A Chance on the Dancing Queens, Super Troopers, Chiquititas, and Fernandos, with all of the Scandinavian super hits of the 1970's: “Waterloo,” “SOS,” “Mama Mia,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” “Voulez-Vous,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” and so many more. And remember, no matter what the lyrics say … Joe McGinty & THE LOSERS Take It All! Get your tickets while they last.

Lizz Wright & Kenny Banks Sr.

Tuesday, December 8 @ 7PM

Acclaimed vocalist Lizz Wright and master pianist Kenny Banks Sr. bring their intimate new duo album to Joe's Pub. Celebrating the fall release of their joint album, Nearness (Blues & Greens Records / Candid Records), this special evening spotlights the decades-long artistic kinship and unspoken trust between two extraordinary musicians.

Stripped back to its purest form, Nearness pairs Wright's luminous, soul-stirring voice with Banks' rich, gospel-infused arrangements and architectural touch. Together, they journey through timeless jazz standards, traditional spirituals, and evocative original compositions. Join us for an extraordinary night of sacred warmth, blues-steeped dialogue, and raw musical intimacy in one of New York's most revered listening rooms.

Soledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca: Tanto y más

Wednesday, January 6 - Friday, January 8 @ 7PM & 9:30PM

Soledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca return to Joe's Pub this winter with a brand-new show Tanto y más (So much and more). The performances will feature classic Noche dancers as well as new artists making their New York City debut. Don't miss the chance to see world renown flamenco artists in this intimate and beloved New York City stage.

Balla Kouyaté & Matchume Zango: Bala Bila

Wednesday, January 13 @ 9:30PM

Bala Bila is an irresistible musical meeting of two African master musicians: Balla Kouyaté of Mali and Matchume Zango of Mozambique. Keepers of deep tradition with undeniable contemporary appeal, they bring West and East African musical worlds into kinetic conversation.

Mixing Mozambican timbila, mbira, vocals, and xitende (the mother of the berimbau) with West African balafon, calabash, vocals, and bass guitar, the duo creates an infectious groove. Drawing on sampling and live loops, their performance moves effortlessly between Matchume's spiritual, atmospheric soundscapes and Balla's flash and fireworks — transporting audiences while speaking directly to younger generations.

Kathy, A Cabaret

Thursday, January 21 @ 7PM, Friday, January 22 & Saturday, January 23 @ 9:30PM

Starring Mike Kelton and Barrett Wilbert Weed, Kathy is a 'mostly true' cabaret about Mike's iconic mother, Kathy. This high-energy evening traces the life of a woman who is as much a force of nature as she is a suburban legend. Through a blend of sharp-witted storytelling and powerhouse vocals, the show navigates the hilarious and heartfelt highs and lows of her unique journey.

Kelton, an award-winning storyteller and comedian, brings his signature charm and deep personal insight to the stage. He is joined by Broadway powerhouse Barrett Wilbert Weed (Mean Girls, Heathers), who lends her electrifying voice to Kathy's.

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