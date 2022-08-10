Brian Alejandro to Return to Pangea This Month

Brian Alejandro was "there" ... and he met "them."

Join this legendary entertainer for Part II of his amazing journey through the Golden Age of Las Vegas and the "night club." MORE STORIES FROM LAS VEGAS: THE CABARET ROOM @ PANGEA, AUGUST 27 @ 7:00PM, 178 2nd Ave, NYC,

Through song and story, celebrated performer, Brian Alejandro makes you laugh out loud and shed a few tears about his escapades with celebrities, singers and lounge lizards during the Rat Pack era. Alejandro draws us into a world of song, entertainment, and gossip, peppering the night with some world-weary advice exemplifying Alejandro's talent and resilience.

All the stories are TRUE and come from his reminiscences of his days in Vegas, L.A. and later, Broadway - where he met Eartha Kitt! AND there's the time he performed at Carnegie Hall. AND when he studied with Alvin Ailey. AND then he met Sammy Davis, Jr., AND he ... well, you just got to see the show to learn more!

The show is helmed by celebrated musical director, Darnell White.