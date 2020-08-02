Brandy's Piano Bar Will Host a Support Brandy's Concert

As we enter the fifth month of the shutdown of New York City's nightlife, the staff of Brandy's Piano Bar asked how they could help keep the lights on at our beloved establishment. They decided to dedicate the month of August to raising funds to keep the bar alive, which is a valued part of the city's nightlife and a small locally owned gay business that welcomes everyone who crosses our threshold. It has been a home for countless musicians and entertainers over the years and we wish it to remain so for years to come.

On August 6th, the bar will hold its first Support Brandy's fundraising concert, broadcast live from Brandy's to Facebook and YouTube. All proceeds will go to helping keep Brandy's going and the first show will feature the talents of Jennifer Pace, Jon Satrom, Joe Ardizzone, Gregg Goodbrod, and Lauren Mufson with John Bronston at the piano. In addition we will have appearances by an all-star roster of friends of Brandy's.

This week, they will welcome Erica Lustig (National tour of Hair), Tommy McDowell (National tours of Jesus Christ Superstar, Cabaret, and American Idiot), and recording artist Anne Steele (multi MAC, Bistro, and Nightlife Award Winner, headliner Joe's Pub, Provincetown Pride, Town Hall, The Beacon Theatre, and Symphony Space in addition to tours throughout the US, Europe, and at sea with RSVP Vacations, Atlantis Events, and R Family Vacations).

This is the first in a series of Thursday night concerts that will be broadcast Live from Brandy's in the month of August featuring the staff and friends of Brandy's Piano Bar.

Each show will begin at 7:00 PM EST and can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Brandys-Piano-Bar-279949132051489/ and at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9wsnqQlhflJEkl7bWlBRuA.

If you would like to Support Brandy's Piano Bar, please visit their GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-brandy039s

