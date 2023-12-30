Braden Phillips' OUT OF THE PIT: SONGS FROM THE HEART To Feature Barrett Wilbert Weed, Maggie Kuntz And More!

The Green Room 42 presents Out of The Pit: Songs From the Heart with Braden Phillips.

Best known for his universally acclaimed portrayal as Oompa Loompa Chorus Member #3 in Kirkwood-Crestwood's Youth Theatre Production of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Braden is elated to present his New York Solo Concert Debut in Out of the Pit: Songs from the Heart.

Out of the Pit is a celebration of the human experience and all that accompanies it: the joy, the pain, and the in between we often live in. The ultimate healer for me has been music (and therapy.) With original writing, music, and songs that span multiple genres, this concert is a piece of my soul and a vessel to share my story on my own terms. I hope to see you there, and if you don't come… that's very fair, I mean in THIS economy?

Starring: Braden Phillips

Featuring: Barrett Wilbert Weed (Mean Girls The Musical, Heathers The Musical), Maggie Kuntz (The Outsiders: A New Musical), Kate Coffey and Cal Mitchell.

Conceived by Braden Phillips

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz

Music Directed by James Stryska

Songs From The Heart plays at The Green Room 42 on January 20 at 9:30pm. Ticket prices range from $21-$71.

There will be a livestream option, please visit Click Here for more information.

Founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community.