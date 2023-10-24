Beth Leavel Will Return to 54 Below in January

Performances are on January 2 & 8 at 7pm. 

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE at Teatro SEA @ The Clemente is a thrill! Photo 1 NIGHTMARE DOLLHOUSE Earns Its Name
Photos: SPEAK LOW: THE MUSIC OF KURT WEILL at Rose Theater Opens Cabaret Convention Photo 2 Kurt Weill Focus Of First Night Of Cabaret Convention
Review: David Dean Bottrell's DEAR MR. BOTTRELL, I CANNOT POSSIBLY ACCEPT THIS A Love Lett Photo 3 Bottrell Brings Brilliance To The Boards
Review: HERE COME THE DREAMERS As MAUDE MAGGART Comes Back To Sing at Birdland Photo 4 Maude Maggart Makes DREAMY Return To Birdland

Beth Leavel Will Return to 54 Below in January

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to welcome back star of stage and screen Beth Leavel for her sensational new show on January 2 & 8 at 7pm. 

Tony Award® winner Beth Leavel is back to light up the stage at 54 Below!

You know Beth and her show-stopping belt from such beloved Broadway hits as The Prom and The Drowsy Chaperone. And while you can rest assured that she will be treating you to some of her signature rousing anthems, be prepared for an unforgettable evening of musical surprises!

There will be songs she has never sung before. Songs that mean the world to her but which she has never performed in public. Forgotten songs from her career that deserve to be remembered. You may know all – or one – or none of them. Tonight, Beth is going to sing them all anyway!

Don't miss this chance to get up close and personal with one of Broadway's finest storytellers in this fabulous new show that will tickle your funny bone and touch your heart.

Beth Leavel plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 2 & 8 at 7pm. Cover charges are $70-$80 ($78.50-$89.50 with fees). Premiums are $135 ($150 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Kevin Ferg & Friends to Present THE 4TH ANNUAL FRIENDSGIVING LEFTOVERS at 54 Below Photo
Kevin Ferg & Friends to Present THE 4TH ANNUAL FRIENDSGIVING LEFTOVERS at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Kevin Ferg & Friends in The 4th Annual Friendsgiving Leftovers on November 24, 2023 at 9:30pm for the NYC holiday cabaret that you won't want to miss!

2
Joe Posa to Celebrate Joan Rivers 90th Birthday With JOAN RIVERS (A)LIVE at The Green Room Photo
Joe Posa to Celebrate Joan Rivers' 90th Birthday With JOAN RIVERS (A)LIVE at The Green Room 42

Join Joe Posa as he pays tribute to comedy icon Joan Rivers on her 90th birthday with a special NYC show at The Green Room 42 on November 25th. Don't miss this unforgettable celebration filled with laughter and entertainment..

3
Jai Rodriguez Gets All The KISSES Photo
Jai Rodriguez Gets All The KISSES

A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES is a very emotional homecoming. It has been 17 years since Jai Rodriguez has trod the NY boards and his excitement about being home was palpable last night at 54 Below. His show frankly and hysterically recounts the many adventures he’s had along the way, particularly focusing on the sex, love, and relationships that spiced it all up.

4
Reeve Carney to Present Tribute to Led Zeppelin THE FLYING YARDBIRD at Chelsea Table + Sta Photo
Reeve Carney to Present Tribute to Led Zeppelin THE FLYING YARDBIRD at Chelsea Table + Stage

Join Grammy Award-winning star of Broadway's 'Hadestown,' Reeve Carney, as he returns to Chelsea Table + Stage for a special tribute to Led Zeppelin in 'The Flying Yardbird.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You