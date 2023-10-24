Beth Leavel Will Return to 54 Below in January

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to welcome back star of stage and screen Beth Leavel for her sensational new show on January 2 & 8 at 7pm.

Tony Award® winner Beth Leavel is back to light up the stage at 54 Below!

You know Beth and her show-stopping belt from such beloved Broadway hits as The Prom and The Drowsy Chaperone. And while you can rest assured that she will be treating you to some of her signature rousing anthems, be prepared for an unforgettable evening of musical surprises!

There will be songs she has never sung before. Songs that mean the world to her but which she has never performed in public. Forgotten songs from her career that deserve to be remembered. You may know all – or one – or none of them. Tonight, Beth is going to sing them all anyway!

Don't miss this chance to get up close and personal with one of Broadway's finest storytellers in this fabulous new show that will tickle your funny bone and touch your heart.

Beth Leavel plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 2 & 8 at 7pm. Cover charges are $70-$80 ($78.50-$89.50 with fees). Premiums are $135 ($150 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.