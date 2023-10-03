Becca Kidwell Goes Noir With IF YOU HADN'T…BUT YOU DID at Don't Tell Mama

Becca Kidwell goes sunny side down.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Review: Viral Social Media STARR Sings Her Music Live At Dizzy's Club Introducing Her New Photo 1 Dara Starr Tucker Presents Laid-Back Slow Burn Of Jazz
Rene Pfister's NYC Debut WHAT I LEARNED FROM MY EX-BOYFRIENDS… IF ANYTHING! To Play Don' Photo 2 Rene Pfister's EX-BOYFRIENDS Make Cabaret Debut
10 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green R Photo 3 10 Alexandra Silber Videos That Shine Like A Gem
Photos: George Krissa Makes NYC Club Debut With LOVE NOTES at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo 4 George Krissa Comes Out Of Canada For Cabaret Debut

Becca Kidwell Goes Noir With IF YOU HADN'T…BUT YOU DID at Don't Tell Mama

Becca Kidwell Goes Noir With IF YOU HADN'T…BUT YOU DID at Don't Tell Mama MAC Award nominee and Broadway Award Cabaret Award Winner Becca Kidwell travels into the shadows with her new show If You Hadn’t…But You Did, songs of love, sex, and murder at Don’t Tell Mama on November 4th at 4 p.m. and November 12th at 7 p.m. Becca poses a mystery for her audience: which of these sumptuous naughty femme fatales is a reflection of Becca and which of them is sheer fantasy? Under the musical direction of JON WEBER and the direction of JEFF HARNAR, her aim is clear. Kidwell uses, primarily, the Great American Songbook, along with a few surprises, to take a stab at a world she will admit comes from watching a lot of true crime shows on Investigation Discovery. Music includes songs by Cole Porter, Frank Loesser, Carole King, Richard Rodgers, Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Jule Styne, Bob Dylan, Seymour Simons, Arthur Freed, Harold Arlen, Dolly Parton, and more. 

In reviews of past Becca Kidwell shows, BroadwayWorld has described the storyteller as being “all about individuality” and this show promises to be another unique creation. And, as Bart Greenberg of Cabaret Scenes said, “she lives within the lyrics, with perfect diction and idiomatic phrasing that can reveal several levels of meaning to the words.” 

If You Hadn’t…But You Did, songs of love, sex, and murder is at Don’t Tell Mama NYC’s iconic brick room (www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows), 343 West 46th Street, NYC, 212-757-0788) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 drink & food minimum (must include 2 drinks). Don’t Tell Mama is a CASH-ONLY room. For more information, visit www.beccackidwell.com.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Deidre Rodman Struck Joins MOMS NIGHT OUT At 54 Below Photo
Deidre Rodman Struck Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below

Join Deidre Rodman Struck as she takes the stage at 54 Below for Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series. Don't miss this captivating performance on October 14th, 9:30pm.

2
Feinsteins at Hotel Carmichael to Present Piano Tributes And A Jazzy Brunch This Week Photo
Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael to Present Piano Tributes And A Jazzy Brunch This Week

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael offers a Piano Man tribute and a New Orleans inspired jazz brunch this week.

3
WHAT MATTERS Concert For The Matthew Shepard Foundation, 25 Years Later to Take Place at T Photo
WHAT MATTERS Concert For The Matthew Shepard Foundation, 25 Years Later to Take Place at The Cutting Room

Join award-winning singer/songwriter Randi Driscoll and special guests for a powerful one-night-only event, the 'What Matters' concert. Celebrate the legacy of Matthew Shepard and support the important work of the Matthew Shepard Foundation. Get your tickets now!

4
Celebrate Halloween At Joes Pub With THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW & More Photo
Celebrate Halloween At Joe's Pub With THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW & More

Celebrate Halloween at Joe's Pub with The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show, The Bowery Boys, and The Tiger Lillies. Enjoy a night of spooky and entertaining performances.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Photos: September 26th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Birdland's Own Jen BrettPhotos: September 26th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Features Birdland's Own Jen Brett
Interview: Mauricio Martinez of 5'11' BASED IN NYC at 54 Below October 5th & 6thInterview: Mauricio Martinez of 5'11' BASED IN NYC at 54 Below October 5th & 6th
Review: Matthew Scott THE JESUS YEAR Miraculous Musical Storytelling At 54 BelowReview: Matthew Scott THE JESUS YEAR Miraculous Musical Storytelling At 54 Below
Kristen Lee Sergeant To Play Gotham Restaurant ResidencyKristen Lee Sergeant To Play Gotham Restaurant Residency

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
SOME LIKE IT HOT
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You