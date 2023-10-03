Becca Kidwell Goes Noir With IF YOU HADN'T…BUT YOU DID at Don't Tell Mama

MAC Award nominee and Broadway Award Cabaret Award Winner Becca Kidwell travels into the shadows with her new show If You Hadn’t…But You Did, songs of love, sex, and murder at Don’t Tell Mama on November 4th at 4 p.m. and November 12th at 7 p.m. Becca poses a mystery for her audience: which of these sumptuous naughty femme fatales is a reflection of Becca and which of them is sheer fantasy? Under the musical direction of JON WEBER and the direction of JEFF HARNAR, her aim is clear. Kidwell uses, primarily, the Great American Songbook, along with a few surprises, to take a stab at a world she will admit comes from watching a lot of true crime shows on Investigation Discovery. Music includes songs by Cole Porter, Frank Loesser, Carole King, Richard Rodgers, Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Jule Styne, Bob Dylan, Seymour Simons, Arthur Freed, Harold Arlen, Dolly Parton, and more.

In reviews of past Becca Kidwell shows, BroadwayWorld has described the storyteller as being “all about individuality” and this show promises to be another unique creation. And, as Bart Greenberg of Cabaret Scenes said, “she lives within the lyrics, with perfect diction and idiomatic phrasing that can reveal several levels of meaning to the words.”

If You Hadn’t…But You Did, songs of love, sex, and murder is at Don’t Tell Mama NYC’s iconic brick room (www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows), 343 West 46th Street, NYC, 212-757-0788) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 drink & food minimum (must include 2 drinks). Don’t Tell Mama is a CASH-ONLY room. For more information, visit www.beccackidwell.com.