BWW Review: Rachel Wright Residency ONE NIGHT STAND at The Green Room 42 Welcomes A New Day In Cabaret

When Michael Kushner joined forces with licensed sex therapist Rachel Wright to create ONE NIGHT STAND, the duo struck an innovative gold mine in show business, a show concept that is completely new, wonderfully informative, and exquisitely entertaining. At last night's debut of One Night Stand, the lucky GR42 audience was absolutely engaged by the goings-on up on the stage and pretty darn immersed in the action, thanks to Ms. Wright's fortuitous ability to draw people to her. Anyone who has been in a room with a stage and seen an orator that was less than comfortable with the task they set themselves will appreciate the good therapist's knack for getting and keeping her audience in the game, especially when the topic is one that some people (like guest Lora Lee Gayor) find uncomfortable. Sure, sex can be difficult to talk about but, as Rachel is quick to establish, it shouldn't be. Ms. Wright has arrived on the cabaret scene to normalize the discussion of sex and sex positivity - and what better way to do that than to combine sex and show tunes?

A Broadway musical devotee, Rachel Wright explained last night that her childhood dream was to do musicals; when she discovered that doing musicals required one to dance, she made a pivot and went into sex therapy. In the name of living in the best of both worlds, Wright's program each week will welcome two singing actors to the stage (each tasked with performing a song that, to them, represents sex-positivity) and one non-performing expert, all of whom will sit down with Wright for an honest-as-anything, frank AF conversation about all things sexual, from first experiences to preferred positions, from anatomy to pathology. There is no beating around the bush with Rachel Wright, either - she cuts to the chase and gets it all out in the open, using humor, facts, and relatable verbiage (expect the F-Bomb) to disarm even the most awkward interviewee or patron. Indeed, Wright and her bedside manner are so accessible that this could, very well, be High Tea for 2022, only with a deeper level of connection than one ever before had over scones and cucumber sandwiches. One Night Stand is an absolute pleasure, from start to finish.

Sex, Wright impresses upon the audience, is a meaningful experience of pleasure. Later in her show, she also stresses that "Knowledge is pleasure," making an astute modification on the "knowledge is power" adage. Learning from Rachel Wright is both pleasurable and empowering - sexy, seductive, smart. Whether dispensing information in conversations with the audience like "Five fun facts about the clitoris" or "Lots of lubes from which to choose" or intimate chats with humorous and informative Doctor Heather Irobunda that answered social media questions like "What's the deal with herpes?" and "Is the G-spot real?" Rachel Wright kept it real and she kept it light. Sex is a serious topic of conversation but by keeping it jovial and personal, Wright is able to keep it on a level that will neither alienate nor intimidate the audience. As for her Broadway guests, Lindsay Pearce was not remotely flummoxed by the subject matter, explaining her views on sex positivity and remarking on her life as a pansexual, while Lora Lee Gayor was open enough to express her discomfort, while being brave enough to power forward, answering Wright's questions to the very best of her slightly shy ability. The actresses having paired their interviews with the songs "Touch Me" (Pearce) and "Ring My Bell" (Gayor), the stars of WICKED and HOLIDAY INN satisfied all of Wright's Broadway fantasies, as well as the audience. When, however, they opened themselves up to such honest and vulnerable rhetoric, the women allowed the audience to know them, or at least a part of them, in a way that is both refreshing and inspiring. It's a serious boon that makes a good idea into a great show. Between them, the three guests helped Rachel realize her (and Kushner's) brainchild in ways for which a creative hopes when designing a new show, ways that are not always successful. This one is a solid win.

It's a high bar that Wright set for herself last night, with every moment of her premiere performance hitting all the right notes. It will be interesting to see, in future episodes, what the dynamic will be when Rachel invites a male panel to the program. Last night was one that was estrogen-exclusive, with the women discussing the inner and outer workings of the vagina, female patrons answering Wright's questions about the pitfalls of glycerin-based lubricants, and Dr. Heather urging that "sex shouldn't be painful" in response to a social media question. With the exception of the wonderful James Rushin acting as musical director for the evening, it was a completely female night of conversation, one that did not alienate the male members of the audience, in the slightest: the information imparted was valuable and the entertainment factor was considerable. One looks forward to the day that Wright sits down for a little boy talk - it should prove a fascinating juxtaposition to last night's show. Personally speaking, I don't intend to miss a single installment.

Whatever the topic of conversation, whomever the guests are, One Night Stand is destined to become one of the most popular series in the cabaret and concert industry because, first of all, what Kushner and Wright have created is pure entertainment from start to finish. Following up on the showbiz factor with the educational aspect of the evening, though, is vastly valuable because knowledge is, indeed, both power and pleasure, and when it comes to sex there is so much misinformation out there, not to mention the public perception that sex is something dirty, that talking about it is taboo. Neither of these thought patterns is accurate and Rachel is on hand to dispel those ideas in a manner that is fun, musical, enlightening, deliciously naughty (in the best way, and when appropriate), and (importantly) very human. The desire to help others is in the room with Wright, and that is the perfect place to start something like this, one of the many reasons that One Night Stand is going to be a success - and it is going to be a success. This reporter could not more wholeheartedly and with more conviction recommend going to see the future installments of the show (which live streams, too, for out of towners and people opting for a more socially-distanced lifestyle). It is an ingenious creation and a great night of theater and education.

Did I mention there are prize giveaways?

Don't think about it - just go. You won't regret it.

Photos by Stephen Mosher