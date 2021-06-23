BWW Review: ALEXIS MICHELLE Makes Her Mama Proud With PRIDE AT 54 at Feinstein's/54 Below

When Tracy Stark finished her overture and leaned into the microphone to introduce "The gorgeous and talented Alexis Michelle" she kind of understated the evening that would ensue. Gorgeous indeed, Ms. Michelle was absolutely radiant, entering through the house in a floor-length evening gown of brightest buttercup, a vision so spectacular that she may have sold tickets to simply stand on the stage in Becky Morris's blue hues and strike poses like a life-size china doll. Fortunately, Alexis Michelle is an artist who trained in musical theater, and when a performer goes to that extent to fine-hone their skills, it is their pride to display those skills - a good thing, too, since Monday's show was aptly named PRIDE AT 54.

A frequent guest in the basement nightclub that sparkles as elegantly and glitteringly as she does, Alexis Michelle is a drag artist of the vocal variety. Audiences far and wide witnessed her lip-sync skills on a famed reality television program, so we all know how good she is at bringing to life the words and music of recording artists, but when a Lady has a luscious baritone voice like the one this singing actress possesses, the chances are the only time she will be lip-syncing is if it is for her life. When Alexis Michelle is standing in a spotlight with a microphone, it isn't to save her life, it's to give the audience life, and then some.

In her Gay Pride celebration, Ms. Michelle presented a classic, old-fashioned, musical theater cabaret show, complete with a set-list of songs everybody knows and everybody wants to hear... also with a lot of cheeky humor, personal stories, and possibly the oldest joke about show business ever written - but when she delivered that punch line she did it with such commitment that even those of us who saw the gag coming couldn't resist a good guffaw. Alexis Michelle is a bona fide cabaret singer, with all that comes with the title. She is also a good gay, bringing to the people and to the fans an evening of Jerry Herman, Barbra Streisand, Stephen Sondheim, Liza Minnelli, Shirley Bassey, Broadway, Bea Arthur, and, naturally, Judy Garland. With sixteen stunningly orchestrated (not just on the page but in their running order, too) musical numbers, Alexis proved, yet again, why she is the star she is, and why she deserves to be a star and deserves all the bookings she gets. With her beautiful singing voice (that has been well-trained by some, clearly, excellent teachers) and her acting skills, Alexis made sure to give good face the entire time, even if it did cost her an acting moment or two, which is totally forgivable when one considers the icy demeanor of her "I'm Still Here" and her defiance during "Diamonds Are Forever", to say nothing of the sheer tenderness and loveliness of a "Dream a Little Dream of Me" that was performed immediately after a little chit-chat with the audience about her new-found love, sitting only a few tables away. In her chitty-chatty moments, the Lady was quite endearing, always real, treading lightly with the blue humor since her Mama was in the house, but still erring on the naughty side since, after all, that is part of her notoriety. In shortest parlance: she was magnificent, from start to finish.

Particularly touching were the times when Alexis honored her friends who are her colleagues. With great generosity, Ms. Michelle spent no small amount of time sharing with the guests details about her devoted partnership with usual Musical Director Brandon James Gwinn, who has the next six weeks off courtesy of a broken wrist, and her deep well of gratitude to Tracy Stark, who stepped in with mere days' notice, proving once more how strong is the community of cabaret artists here in Manhattan. What could bring a drag artist and cabaret singer more Pride during this month of merriment than to stand up and say "These are my colleagues and they deserve your praise"? The quick answer: to have a beloved college classmate get up on the stage and sing the famed "Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again" duet, which is exactly what happened when Alexis invited her Bestie From Uni, newlywed Alexandra Silber, to take the stage (in her wedding gown) and be the Judy to her Barbra in one of the best "covers" of the famous performance. It was the second-best moment of the entire evening, the winner of the prize being Alexis Michelle's money number, the one she should do at every show, her epic and incredible spin on "Anyplace I Hang My Hat Is Home". Frost the frothy buttercream cake of the show PRIDE AT 54 with some Golden Girls, some Marni Nixon, some very odd Andrew Gold, and a Liza With a Z tattoo, and you pretty much have the gayest (and happiest) cabaret show to play Pride week.

But please, Alexis Michelle, don't tuck this gem away until next Pride. Repurpose it for display any time of year. It's worth it, and your audiences deserve it.

Alexis Michelle: PRIDE AT 54 was a one-off but check out the 54 Below calendar HERE to find other great shows, and visit the Alexis Michelle Twitter HERE and Instagram HERE to learn more about her comings and goings.

Photos by Stephen Mosher