BWW Interview: Catching Up With Maestro Michael McAssey

Whether musical directing a play or a cabaret, performing solo shows, or playing piano man at open mics and in piano bars, Michael McAssey has used his life and his artistry to develop a devoted following and a flourishing career. As with any of the performing arts, the flourishing can be a bit tidal but McAssey has continued to hang in there, make his work valuable to the industry, and control his destiny. During the pandemic the pianist went virtual with his solo show OPEN MAC, and when the clubs re-opened he took his act to Pangea, sometimes broadcasting live from the cabaret room, other times running a popular open mic night often attended by luminaries of the community. These days, Michael is gearing up for a new artistic role that will keep his upcoming summer bright and gay. On the heels of his big announcement about his new gig, Michael McAssey took time out to do a q&a in which he reflects on the good old days, being pigeonholed by a piano, and staying hopeful in the ever-challenging world of show business.

This interview was conducted digitally and is reproduced with minor edits.

Michael McAssey, welcome to Broadway World!

Thank you for asking, Stephen

Michael, is there ever a time when you aren't busy at something?

Well, they say you can't hit a moving target LOL. I'm very lucky to do what I love.

You were one of the driving forces in online entertainment during the pandemic. What was the thinking behind doing all that work, when you could have been watching Netflix and eating your feelings like the rest of the world?

Oh, I watched and ate plenty! But in answer to your question, for the year before the pandemic I had been hosting PIANO BAR LIVE a weekly live stream show on Facebook. Scott Barbarino had an idea and he told me to just show up. I had NO idea what live streaming meant, but he said to just treat the show as a regular piano bar night and entertain and it turned out to be a blast and a big hit (2020 MAC AWARD for Show of the Year). When the pandemic hit we had to stop. Scott kept going for awhile doing it online, but there was no point for me to host as everyone had their tracks ready. So I moved on to OPEN MAC (my solo show), which I streamed every week from Atlantic City, where I had quarantined.

And when the pandemic was under a sort of control and the clubs reopened, you were right back on stage again. Did you worry about exposure while you were out in the city, working?

Oh sure....and when I moved back to my apartment I still did OPEN MAC every week. It was good to feel connected and see and chat with friends.

You have spent your life balancing your work behind the piano and behind the footlights. Not all singing piano players have the luck of being able to get out from behind the keyboards and into costume and character. How have you managed that feat?

Well, that took a bit of doing. I learned early on that once people find out you can play the piano, you can no longer act, sing or dance. I exaggerate a bit but it's almost true. When I moved to NYC I ended up playing piano at GREAT AUNT FANNY's on restaurant row. It was a theatrical hangout - before and after the shows and I played piano there. I met Erv Raible and Rob Hoskins, who would come in for dinner while they were building what would become DON'T TELL MAMA. I was at the piano that very first night, then made my stand up cabaret debut at Duplex, Mama's and 88's (all owned at the time by Erv & Rob). It changed my life.

You work in a business where you are your industry. You have to do all the work to make the money. What would you rank as some of the pros and cons to being the person that controls your destiny to such a great degree?

I've always wondered what my career would have been like if I'd had an agent or manager. (For both theatre and cabaret) Tho I can't complain, as I have done pretty darn well on my own, if I do say so myself. Trying to find jobs is rough for anyone, with or without representation.

You've been in the business long enough to witness a lot of change, both in the world and the industry. Put a picture in my head of the changes you've seen during your tenure in show business.

Theatre? I would maybe say amplification. (Sitting on my rocking chair) "In the old days, we didn't have microphones everywhere...we knew how to PROJECT!!" LOL But seriously as orchestras grew louder, and, now, unfortunately smaller, everything and everyone is amplified. Cabaret/Piano Bar? The rooms have gotten much louder and the poor singing waitstaff and pianists are killing themselves to be heard. There was a fine line where you could chat and have fun in the piano bar, yet still respect the talent that was before you.

In what ways do you think those changes are beneficial and detrimental to the art form and the industry?

Only my opinion, but when you see a show these days you can tell when there is a true sound artist designing and mixing. As for cabaret audiences, when they see a cabaret show they know to be quiet. Not so much in the piano bars where it is encouraged to drink and carry on. It SHOULD be a party atmosphere but I've witnessed too many nights where it gets way out of hand. But it's all part of the gig.

You recently got some good news about a new gig in Provincetown. Would you like to share that news with our readers?

I'm very excited to announce that as of last week I am the new Entertainment Manager of the Pilgrim House in Provincetown! In addition to my managerial duties (bookings, contracts, etc.) I will also be performing my own piano bar shows 4 nights a week all summer. I can't quite believe my luck and can't wait to get up there!

Tell me your one favorite thing about being on the stage as an actor, under the stage as a Musical Director, or behind the piano as a nightclub performer.

FUN! Make no mistake, all of those positions require very hard work, but once you have a handle on the work, why not have as much of a good time as you can?

There is never a time that any of us sees you that you don't have the biggest smile on your face. What is the originating place of your optimism?

Life's too short, and can beat you down sometimes (especially if you're in show business) but when it all comes together, there's nothing like it.

Michael McAssey, thank you for visiting with Broadway World today. Have fun in P-Town.

Thank you for asking!! And please feel free to edit as you see fit. I DO have a tendency to go on......

