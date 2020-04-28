BWW Feature: Stephen Mosher's Pandemic Playlist Number Twenty-Two

It's Ladies Day on the Pandemic Playlist once again! Today we are looking at some of the women who, over the years, have brought smiles, tears, laughter, and great storytelling to the stages of the cabaret rooms of New York City and other cities around this country and others, too. Each of them an artist respected for her commitment to the craft, as well as to their audiences, these are a few of the ladies we all love.

1. Shelly Burch is a nightclub and cabaret performer with a great deal of experience over the years, both in New York City and in other states. With her glorious vocal instrument and ethereal beauty, Ms. Burch is always a thrill to watch, especially if she is treating audiences to an iconic song that she introduced on the Broadway stage,

"Unusual Way" from Nine, which is reason enough to see her live. Shelly Burch has a WEBSITE

2. Alexandra Silber is hardly the new kid on the block, having a vast resume of accomplishments, but her new point of view and edgy style often makes her feel like the fresh face of the business. An actress of many parts, she has played stages all over the country, on Broadway and in the West End, but she still plays the cabaret rooms and her fans flock to see her do it. Find Alexandra online HERE

3. Judi Mark has spent her life dancing, both as a performer and as a teacher. With performing credits on a variety of stages, this terpsichorean entertained the public before sharing her knowledge in the classroom. Her adventures have been made into a one-woman cabaret show filled with humor, pathos, and glamor. The video above is the trailer for that show and THIS is the Judi Mark website.

4. Susan Egan is a Tony Award nominated actress who has a special place in the hearts of every princess and Disneyphile. The breathtaking beauty takes her role as a Disney ambassador so seriously that she joined forces with The Force that is Benjamin Rauhala and a score of other Disney ladies to form The Disney Princess Party and the cabaret rooms and concert halls have been jam-packed ever since. Susan Egan has a WEBSITE

5. Alison Nusbaum has made cabaret her life, as a MAC award winning entertainer who has appeared in a number of clubs in New York City. These days Alison is most often found at Don't Tell Mama, whether she is singing out front in the piano bar working one of the cabaret rooms, or supporting the family of artists that populate the stages of the club Alison calls her home away from home.

6. Kayla Starr Bryan is an actress whose resume is dance-heavy with musical theater credits. The delightful New York resident is one of the staff members at Feinstein's/54 Below, and though they perform nightly feats of ballet as servers, her recent appearance in the 54 Below staff show brought some bona fide dance to the cabaret room. THIS is Kayla's website.

7. Stephanie Blythe is one of the opera world's most revered singers, though her debut appearance at the Cabaret Convention of 2019 featured her onstage admission that "This is a dream." Ms. Blythe has not been shy about the fact that she wants to sing cabaret, and she is doing just that. Her fascinating performance at Jazz At Lincoln Center featured Blythe in drag, performing as a male singer. See some of that act above and see Stephanie's WEBSITE to see she is special, whether on the opera stage or cabaret.

8. Lina Koutrakos is one of the cabaret industry's worst kept secrets. Whether you need a kick-ass singer, a brilliant director, a savvy teacher, or a dedicated supporter, Lina Koutrakos is widely hailed as the best in the business. Whether singing in her own solo shows or in the award-winning combo Clearly Now, Lina Koutrakos is the person you want to be watching, and when she is off the stage, she is the person you want in your corner. See Lina's online presence HERE.

9. Lynn Henderson started her life as a performer singing big band and in 2012 she opened her first cabaret show and made a big hit. Known for her impeccable good taste and gentle elegance, Lynn has spent the years since providing thoughtful musical entertainment in nightclubs and on CDs, for grateful fans of her charming style. Her latest show, a tribute to Skitch Henderson, has been particularly well-received. Lynn can be seen at The Metropolitan Room in the above clip and her online presence can be seen HERE

10. Klea Blackhurst has, long, been considered one of the great ladies of cabaret. This singing actor spends her year touring the country in musical plays, doing regional theater, and singing in nightclubs. Her ability to swing jazz, belt Broadway and croon classics is impressive to all, but where Klea really excels fills a room with light is when a song resonates deeply within her personal experience, as it does in the famous anthem she is seen singing in the above clip. Visit the Klea Blackhurst WEBSITE





