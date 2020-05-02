BWW Feature: Melissa Errico Among Artists Showcased Online The Week of May 2

This schedule of upcoming and regularly scheduled online events was compiled by Sue Matsuki of Cabaret Hotspot and graciously shared with Broadway World Cabaret and we are most grateful to her for her ongoing quest to keep everyone informed and for sharing her intel with us so that we can share it with the public.

SATURDAY, MAY 2ND

SATURDAYS at 12:00 noon PST Shawn Ryan hosts the Young Actors' Theater Camp on Instragram at: @campyatc

4 pm EST Melissa Errico In Concert Sondheim Sublime Live From Guild Hall (Recorded June 30, 2019) See the Guild Hall of East Hampton Facebook page HERE

6:30 pm EST Joe Iconis & Lauren Marcus: LOVE LETTER

as part of #54BelowAtHome Series on 54 Below's YouTube Live.

7:30/6:30 pm CT with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be doing a Livestream from the Grand Ole Opry SaturdayCircle Sessions featuring Scotty McCreery.

SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Magnolia Room PremieresRaissa Katona in What a Wonderful World https://youtu.be/73xgLC7SrXc

SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST JayCee Driesen & Jill Wasserman on Facebook Live

SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents YouTube

SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos Live hosted by Mark Weiser HERE

SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST (David) Budman Piano Bar Night! On Maureen's Jazz Cellar Facebook page

SATURDAYS @ 9:00 pm EST Jeff Cubeta's All Request Set on Facebook.com/Jeff.Cubeta/98

9:00-10:15 pm EST Alexis Cole in Virtually Yours. This is a ticked event ($10) Hosted on Zoom by Jezra Kaye of Speak Up For Success. It also listed as a Facebook Event.

****

OTHER DAILY CLIPS & SHOWS TO WATCH!

MON-SAT @ 11:11 am EST Live with Kenneth Gartman on Instagram Live. Featuring live chats with daily guest stars.

https://www.instagram.com/unitycenternorwalk/

DAILY @ 2:00 pm & 8:00 Seth Rudetsky's Stars in the House - Facebook.com/SethRudetskyBway/Videos

DAILY Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano at #72andsong on YouTube or Facebook Live.

DAILY Tony DeSare on Facebook Live for his daily musical posts.

DAILY Alexis Cole YouTube Live nightly music from the sauna.

DAILY A Taste of Mark (Nadler) on YouTube Live.

MORNINGS John Burns posts from his Kitchen Facebook Live.

EVENINGS @ 7:00 pm EST Legendary bassist/songwriter Jay Leonhart YouTube Live. Jay Leonhart Live from 585

****

SUNDAY, MAY 3RD

SUNDAYS @ 2:00 pm EST The Boy Band Project has a live watch party where viewers can see a videotaped performance while watching interactively with the band members, playing drinking games, hearing trivia, doing polls. HERE

SUNDAYS at 5:00 pm EST Gretchen Reinhagen Live @ Five on Facebook Live

SUNDAYS @ 5:00 pm EST Church with a 2-Drink Minimum with Rev. Yolanda & Rev. Glen Ganaway www.yolanda.net/church Or hosted on Zoom @ Awakening Together Sanctuary HERE

SUNDAYS @ 6:00 EST Micah Young Facebook Live Singalong with the whole family HERE

SUNDAYS @ 6:00 pm EST Music While We're Inside hosted by Antoinette Montague and curated by Guitarist Richard Miller on Zoom - Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-while-were-inside-042620-tickets-103384241048

SUNDAYS @ 9:00 pm David Kenny of Everything Old is New Again - WBAI-99.5 FM radio at www.penthouse.fm

****

MONDAY, MAY 4TH

MONDAYS @ 5:00 pm EST Richard Skipper Celebrates Blog Talk - A call in, interactive chat with celebrities and other notable people. https://www.blogtalkradio.com/richardskipper

MONDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party on YouTube Live Streaming - with Cast Party musical director Billy Stritch.

****

TUESDAY, MAY 5TH

EVERY TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY 6 pm to 7 pm EST Michael Garin at the Piano Live from The Roxy Hotel. See the Roxy Hotel Instagram page @theroxyhotelnyc -

TUESDAYS @ 7:15 pm Piano Bar Live returns! With host Michael McAssey. www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive or Click here

TUESDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST The Shakespeare Forum is hosting their open workshops via Zoom. Information available HERE

TUESDAYS @ 9:00 pm EST - Marie Gentile's @What's the Story with Marie on Facebook Live. Join Marie's Group HERE

****

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6TH

WEDNESDAYS @ 3:00 pm EST Billy Stritch presents a weekly Wednesday matinee concert streamed on his Facebook page.

WEDNESDAYS @ 7:00 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Piano Bingo Live hosted by Mark Weiser on their Facebook Page HERE You'll need to visit bit.ly/SRRstream to purchase your game cards!

****

THURSDAY, MAY 7TH

THURSDAYS @ 6:00 pm EST The Metropolitan ZOOM Video Open Mic! Sign up here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdLsHRYu9J-P5BfO4YJ-H2FIo0eM5qKVjaky23KpjfwGcP1JQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1

THURSDAYS @ 6:00 pm EST Zoe Lewis on Facebook Live @ www.facebook.com/zoe.lewis.3781

THURSDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents YouTube Live

THURSDAYS @ 9:30 pm EST Zoe Lewis Hosts The Late Night Set for Singer-Songwriters

https://www.stageit.com/shutinandsing

****

FRIDAY, MAY 8TH

FRIDAYS @ 2:00 pm EST Carly Ozard Oliva Facebook Live!

FRIDAYS @ 4 pm PT John Legend will be joining iHeartRadio's four-week tribute series, "iHeartRadio's First Responder Fridays with FirstNet, Built with AT&T" hosted by Ryan Seacrest tomorrow on iHeartRadio's Facebook Page for the entire month of May

FRIDAYS @ 4:30-6:30 pm EST Nicole Zuraitis in Virtual Piano Bar on Facebook Live nicoleZmusic.com/merch

EVERY TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY 6 pm to 7 pm EST Michael Garin at the Piano Live from The Roxy Hotel. See the Roxy Hotel Instagram page @theroxyhotelnyc -

FRIDAYS 7:00 pm EST Kristanthi Pappas on YouTube Live @ https://youtu.be/VcNwv2Xncfc

FRIDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents YouTube Live

****

SATURDAY, MAY 9TH

12:00 pm EST The 15th Annual Songwriter's Showcase hosted by the American Popular Song Society and Sandi Durell on Zoom http://apssinc.org/events/20-05.html

SATURDAYS at 12:00 noon PST Shawn Ryan hosts the Young Actors' Theater Camp on Instagram at @campyatc - Performers are invited to participate by contacting info@campyatc.com

SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Magnolia Room Premieres on YouTube Live @ YouTube Channel or SUBSCRIBE - Live chat with the singers throughout the show which then remains up for the week to view at your leisure.

SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST JayCee Driesen & Jill Wasserman on Facebook Live

SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents YouTube Live

SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos Live hosted by Mark Weiser on their Facebook Page HERE You'll need to visit bit.ly/SRRstream for a ticket.

SATURDAYS @ 9:00 pm EST Jeff Cubeta's All Request Set on Facebook.com/Jeff.Cubeta/98 - requests taken from 5:15

****

SUNDAY, MAY 10TH

SUNDAYS @ 2:00 pm EST The Boy Band Project has a live watch party where viewers can see a videotaped performance while watching interactively with the band members, playing drinking games, hearing trivia, doing polls. HERE

SUNDAYS at 5:00 pm EST Gretchen Reinhagen Live @ Five on Facebook Live

SUNDAYS @ 5:00 pm EST Church with a 2-Drink Minimum with Rev. Yolanda & Rev. Glen Ganaway www.yolanda.net/church Or hosted on Zoom @ Awakening Together Sanctuary HERE

SUNDAYS @ 6:00 EST Micah Young Facebook Live Singalong with the whole family HERE

7:30 pm Jamie deRoy and Friends on MNN2: Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34 (EVERY OTHER Sunday at 7:30 pm)

SUNDAYS @ 9:00 pm David Kenny of Everything Old is New Again - WBAI-99.5 FM radio at www.penthouse.fm

****





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories