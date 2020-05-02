BWW Feature: Melissa Errico Among Artists Showcased Online The Week of May 2
This schedule of upcoming and regularly scheduled online events was compiled by Sue Matsuki of Cabaret Hotspot and graciously shared with Broadway World Cabaret and we are most grateful to her for her ongoing quest to keep everyone informed and for sharing her intel with us so that we can share it with the public.
SATURDAY, MAY 2ND
SATURDAYS at 12:00 noon PST Shawn Ryan hosts the Young Actors' Theater Camp on Instragram at: @campyatc
4 pm EST Melissa Errico In Concert Sondheim Sublime Live From Guild Hall (Recorded June 30, 2019) See the Guild Hall of East Hampton Facebook page HERE
6:30 pm EST Joe Iconis & Lauren Marcus: LOVE LETTER
as part of #54BelowAtHome Series on 54 Below's YouTube Live.
7:30/6:30 pm CT with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be doing a Livestream from the Grand Ole Opry SaturdayCircle Sessions featuring Scotty McCreery.
SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Magnolia Room PremieresRaissa Katona in What a Wonderful World https://youtu.be/73xgLC7SrXc
SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST JayCee Driesen & Jill Wasserman on Facebook Live
SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents YouTube
SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos Live hosted by Mark Weiser HERE
SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST (David) Budman Piano Bar Night! On Maureen's Jazz Cellar Facebook page
SATURDAYS @ 9:00 pm EST Jeff Cubeta's All Request Set on Facebook.com/Jeff.Cubeta/98
9:00-10:15 pm EST Alexis Cole in Virtually Yours. This is a ticked event ($10) Hosted on Zoom by Jezra Kaye of Speak Up For Success. It also listed as a Facebook Event.
****
OTHER DAILY CLIPS & SHOWS TO WATCH!
MON-SAT @ 11:11 am EST Live with Kenneth Gartman on Instagram Live. Featuring live chats with daily guest stars.
https://www.instagram.com/unitycenternorwalk/
DAILY @ 2:00 pm & 8:00 Seth Rudetsky's Stars in the House - Facebook.com/SethRudetskyBway/Videos
DAILY Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano at #72andsong on YouTube or Facebook Live.
DAILY Tony DeSare on Facebook Live for his daily musical posts.
DAILY Alexis Cole YouTube Live nightly music from the sauna.
DAILY A Taste of Mark (Nadler) on YouTube Live.
MORNINGS John Burns posts from his Kitchen Facebook Live.
EVENINGS @ 7:00 pm EST Legendary bassist/songwriter Jay Leonhart YouTube Live. Jay Leonhart Live from 585
****
SUNDAY, MAY 3RD
SUNDAYS @ 2:00 pm EST The Boy Band Project has a live watch party where viewers can see a videotaped performance while watching interactively with the band members, playing drinking games, hearing trivia, doing polls. HERE
SUNDAYS at 5:00 pm EST Gretchen Reinhagen Live @ Five on Facebook Live
SUNDAYS @ 5:00 pm EST Church with a 2-Drink Minimum with Rev. Yolanda & Rev. Glen Ganaway www.yolanda.net/church Or hosted on Zoom @ Awakening Together Sanctuary HERE
SUNDAYS @ 6:00 EST Micah Young Facebook Live Singalong with the whole family HERE
SUNDAYS @ 6:00 pm EST Music While We're Inside hosted by Antoinette Montague and curated by Guitarist Richard Miller on Zoom - Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-while-were-inside-042620-tickets-103384241048
SUNDAYS @ 9:00 pm David Kenny of Everything Old is New Again - WBAI-99.5 FM radio at www.penthouse.fm
****
MONDAY, MAY 4TH
MONDAYS @ 5:00 pm EST Richard Skipper Celebrates Blog Talk - A call in, interactive chat with celebrities and other notable people. https://www.blogtalkradio.com/richardskipper
MONDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party on YouTube Live Streaming - with Cast Party musical director Billy Stritch.
****
TUESDAY, MAY 5TH
EVERY TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY 6 pm to 7 pm EST Michael Garin at the Piano Live from The Roxy Hotel. See the Roxy Hotel Instagram page @theroxyhotelnyc -
TUESDAYS @ 7:15 pm Piano Bar Live returns! With host Michael McAssey. www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive or Click here
TUESDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST The Shakespeare Forum is hosting their open workshops via Zoom. Information available HERE
TUESDAYS @ 9:00 pm EST - Marie Gentile's @What's the Story with Marie on Facebook Live. Join Marie's Group HERE
****
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6TH
WEDNESDAYS @ 3:00 pm EST Billy Stritch presents a weekly Wednesday matinee concert streamed on his Facebook page.
WEDNESDAYS @ 7:00 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Piano Bingo Live hosted by Mark Weiser on their Facebook Page HERE You'll need to visit bit.ly/SRRstream to purchase your game cards!
****
THURSDAY, MAY 7TH
THURSDAYS @ 6:00 pm EST The Metropolitan ZOOM Video Open Mic! Sign up here:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdLsHRYu9J-P5BfO4YJ-H2FIo0eM5qKVjaky23KpjfwGcP1JQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1
THURSDAYS @ 6:00 pm EST Zoe Lewis on Facebook Live @ www.facebook.com/zoe.lewis.3781
THURSDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents YouTube Live
THURSDAYS @ 9:30 pm EST Zoe Lewis Hosts The Late Night Set for Singer-Songwriters
https://www.stageit.com/shutinandsing
****
FRIDAY, MAY 8TH
FRIDAYS @ 2:00 pm EST Carly Ozard Oliva Facebook Live!
FRIDAYS @ 4 pm PT John Legend will be joining iHeartRadio's four-week tribute series, "iHeartRadio's First Responder Fridays with FirstNet, Built with AT&T" hosted by Ryan Seacrest tomorrow on iHeartRadio's Facebook Page for the entire month of May
FRIDAYS @ 4:30-6:30 pm EST Nicole Zuraitis in Virtual Piano Bar on Facebook Live nicoleZmusic.com/merch
FRIDAYS 7:00 pm EST Kristanthi Pappas on YouTube Live @ https://youtu.be/VcNwv2Xncfc
FRIDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents YouTube Live
****
SATURDAY, MAY 9TH
12:00 pm EST The 15th Annual Songwriter's Showcase hosted by the American Popular Song Society and Sandi Durell on Zoom http://apssinc.org/events/20-05.html
****
SUNDAY, MAY 10TH
7:30 pm Jamie deRoy and Friends on MNN2: Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34 (EVERY OTHER Sunday at 7:30 pm)
****