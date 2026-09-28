BROADWAY SINGS WHITNEY HOUSTON Will Feature Stars From & JULIET, THE WIZ, PURPLE RAIN

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The lineup is set for the next show in the Broadway Sings concert series, honoring Whitney Houston at The Cutting Room. Broadway stars will join forces with a full band to celebrate one of the greatest voices of all time with fresh arrangements of her most iconic hits.

The lineup includes Rachel Simone Webb (Purple Rain), Kyle Ramar Freeman (The Wiz), Mia Gerachis (Sweeney Todd), Zalah Vallien (& Juliet), D'Nasya Jordan (Summer), Terrence Williams Jr. (Titanique), and Trèjah Bostic (Dreamgirls), plus a special surprise guest to be announced.

One of Broadway Sings' most requested and anticipated shows, the concert features new arrangements of hits including 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody,' 'How Will I Know,' 'Greatest Love of All,' and 'I Will Always Love You.' The music is orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes, with music direction by Ben Moss.

Broadway Sings Whitney Houston is produced and directed by Corey Mach (& Juliet, Merrily We Roll Along), celebrating the talent and success of this legendary artist.

Performances are Friday, October 9 at 5:30pm and 8pm at The Cutting Room, 44 E. 32nd Street, New York, NY. Tickets are $29-$54 plus a small booking fee and are available online. All seating sections are first come, first served; patrons in the Premiere Suite are guaranteed a seat. All ages are welcome, and all performers are subject to change.

The show will continue with a rotating cast on November 12 and December 5. Upcoming Broadway Sings concerts honor Fleetwood Mac, ABBA, and 'K-Pop Demon Hunters.' For more information, visit broadwaysings.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 15 Hrs 36 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming