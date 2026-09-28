BROADWAY SINGS WHITNEY HOUSTON Will Feature Stars From & JULIET, THE WIZ, PURPLE RAIN
The concert series will present seven Broadway stars performing new orchestrations of Whitney Houston's greatest songs at The Cutting Room in New York.
The lineup is set for the next show in the Broadway Sings concert series, honoring Whitney Houston at The Cutting Room. Broadway stars will join forces with a full band to celebrate one of the greatest voices of all time with fresh arrangements of her most iconic hits.
The lineup includes Rachel Simone Webb (Purple Rain), Kyle Ramar Freeman (The Wiz), Mia Gerachis (Sweeney Todd), Zalah Vallien (& Juliet), D'Nasya Jordan (Summer), Terrence Williams Jr. (Titanique), and Trèjah Bostic (Dreamgirls), plus a special surprise guest to be announced.
One of Broadway Sings' most requested and anticipated shows, the concert features new arrangements of hits including 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody,' 'How Will I Know,' 'Greatest Love of All,' and 'I Will Always Love You.' The music is orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes, with music direction by Ben Moss.
Broadway Sings Whitney Houston is produced and directed by Corey Mach (& Juliet, Merrily We Roll Along), celebrating the talent and success of this legendary artist.
Performances are Friday, October 9 at 5:30pm and 8pm at The Cutting Room, 44 E. 32nd Street, New York, NY. Tickets are $29-$54 plus a small booking fee and are available online. All seating sections are first come, first served; patrons in the Premiere Suite are guaranteed a seat. All ages are welcome, and all performers are subject to change.
The show will continue with a rotating cast on November 12 and December 5. Upcoming Broadway Sings concerts honor Fleetwood Mac, ABBA, and 'K-Pop Demon Hunters.' For more information, visit broadwaysings.com.
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