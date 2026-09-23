Miz Cracker to Bring MIZCHIEF! to The Cutting Room
The RuPaul's Drag Race and All Stars favorite will perform on Thursday, October 8.
RuPaul's Drag Race and All Stars favorite Miz Cracker will bring the New York premiere of MIZCHIEF! to The Cutting Room on Thursday, October 8 at 7pm. MIZCHIEF! is a wild, in-your-face celebration of live performance. Featuring five fresh, high-energy burlesque numbers-about everything from Marie Antoinette to the pope-this surreal circus merges high-brow drama with slapstick comedy. And it offers handmade costumes, acrobatics, standup, improv, and audience participation that brings the entire theater into chaos and fun. Don't Miz this unmissable, unpredictable experience with one of drag's most odd-ball performers.
Tickets are $26 general admission / $40 for VIP tickets that include reserved seating and a meet-and-greet and may be purchased now. There is a $25 food/beverage minimum at all performances at this venue, with a full bar and dinner menu available.
Miz Cracker
Miz Cracker is Miz Cracker is a New York City drag queen-a writer, foodie and comedienne. She launched her drag career in 2011 with marches for marriage equality in Times Square. She competed in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10, achieving a top five spot and becoming a fan favorite. She later appeared in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5, landing a spot in the top 3. Today, she tours the world with her one woman shows; delights fans on her YouTube channel; lectures on drag at top universities; writes for publications like Slate, ArtForum, Vice and GQ; and engages nearly 1.5 million followers across social media.
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