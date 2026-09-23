Miz Cracker to Bring MIZCHIEF! to The Cutting Room

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RuPaul's Drag Race and All Stars favorite Miz Cracker will bring the New York premiere of MIZCHIEF! to The Cutting Room on Thursday, October 8 at 7pm. MIZCHIEF! is a wild, in-your-face celebration of live performance. Featuring five fresh, high-energy burlesque numbers-about everything from Marie Antoinette to the pope-this surreal circus merges high-brow drama with slapstick comedy. And it offers handmade costumes, acrobatics, standup, improv, and audience participation that brings the entire theater into chaos and fun. Don't Miz this unmissable, unpredictable experience with one of drag's most odd-ball performers.

Tickets are $26 general admission / $40 for VIP tickets that include reserved seating and a meet-and-greet and may be purchased now. There is a $25 food/beverage minimum at all performances at this venue, with a full bar and dinner menu available.

Miz Cracker is Miz Cracker is a New York City drag queen-a writer, foodie and comedienne. She launched her drag career in 2011 with marches for marriage equality in Times Square. She competed in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10, achieving a top five spot and becoming a fan favorite. She later appeared in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5, landing a spot in the top 3. Today, she tours the world with her one woman shows; delights fans on her YouTube channel; lectures on drag at top universities; writes for publications like Slate, ArtForum, Vice and GQ; and engages nearly 1.5 million followers across social media.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 12 Hrs 39 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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