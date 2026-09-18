BROADWAY SINGS FLEETWOOD MAC to Feature Ryan McCartan, Corey Mach, Alysha Umphress

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Current Broadway talents Ryan McCartan (The Great Gatsby) and Corey Mach (& Juliet) complete the lineup for the next show in the Broadway Sings concert series, honoring the iconic rock band Fleetwood Mac at The Cutting Room. The concert is part of the series' new spinoff, Stripped, in which audience members can enjoy the songs as the band originally arranged them.

The full lineup boasts Alysha Umphress (On the Town), Ryan McCartan (The Great Gatsby), Corey Mach (& Juliet), Ben Moss (Octet), Terrence Williams Jr. (Titanique), Libby Winters (American Idiot), and D'Nasya Jordan (Summer).

One of Broadway Sings' most requested and anticipated shows, the concert pays tribute with hits like 'Dreams', 'Landslide', 'Don't Stop', and 'The Chain'. The music is orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music directed by Ben Moss.

Broadway Sings Fleetwood Mac, produced and directed by Corey Mach (& Juliet, Merrily We Roll Along), will celebrate the talent and success of this legendary band.

For tickets to the show, visit broadwaysings.com. Performances are September 23 at 5:30pm and 8pm. The Cutting Room is located at 44 E. 32nd Street. Tickets are $29 - $54 plus a small booking fee. All seating sections are first come, first served, but all patrons in the Premiere Suite are guaranteed a seat. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.

Upcoming concerts honor Whitney Houston, ABBA, and 'K-Pop Demon Hunters'. For more information, visit their website: broadwaysings.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 06 Hrs 00 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming