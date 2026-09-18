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BROADWAY SINGS FLEETWOOD MAC to Feature Ryan McCartan, Corey Mach, Alysha Umphress

The concert will feature music orchestrated by Joshua Stephen Kartes and is part of the STRIPPED spinoff series.

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BROADWAY SINGS FLEETWOOD MAC to Feature Ryan McCartan, Corey Mach, Alysha Umphress

Current Broadway talents Ryan McCartan (The Great Gatsby) and Corey Mach (& Juliet) complete the lineup for the next show in the Broadway Sings concert series, honoring the iconic rock band Fleetwood Mac at The Cutting Room. The concert is part of the series' new spinoff, Stripped, in which audience members can enjoy the songs as the band originally arranged them.

The full lineup boasts Alysha Umphress (On the Town), Ryan McCartan (The Great Gatsby), Corey Mach (& Juliet), Ben Moss (Octet), Terrence Williams Jr. (Titanique), Libby Winters (American Idiot), and D'Nasya Jordan (Summer).

One of Broadway Sings' most requested and anticipated shows, the concert pays tribute with hits like 'Dreams', 'Landslide', 'Don't Stop', and 'The Chain'. The music is orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music directed by Ben Moss.

Broadway Sings Fleetwood Mac, produced and directed by Corey Mach (& Juliet, Merrily We Roll Along), will celebrate the talent and success of this legendary band.

For tickets to the show, visit broadwaysings.com. Performances are September 23 at 5:30pm and 8pm. The Cutting Room is located at 44 E. 32nd Street. Tickets are $29 - $54 plus a small booking fee. All seating sections are first come, first served, but all patrons in the Premiere Suite are guaranteed a seat. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.

Upcoming concerts honor Whitney Houston, ABBA, and 'K-Pop Demon Hunters'. For more information, visit their website: broadwaysings.com.

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