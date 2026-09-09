Kyle Ramar Freeman to Record Live EP THE DOCTOR WILL SEE YOU NOW at The Cutting Room
The Broadway performer, known for roles in A STRANGE LOOP, THE WIZ, and TITANIQUE, stages his first solo concert event at the Manhattan venue.
Broadway performer Kyle Ramar Freeman will take the stage at The Cutting Room on Monday, September 21 for The Doctor Will See You Now, a concert and live EP recording featuring a seven-piece band and four background singers.
Built around the idea of music as medicine, the 75-minute concert will give Freeman the opportunity to tell his own story through music following appearances in three Broadway productions, a West End engagement and multiple national tours.
"I took the time to curate a show that feeds the soul and heals the body," Freeman said.
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a DJ set and happy hour, followed by the live recording at 7 p.m.
About Kyle Ramar Freeman
A Miami native, Freeman made his New York debut in the original Broadway cast of Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop. He subsequently starred as Usher in the show's West End premiere at the Barbican, marking both his West End debut and his first time leading a production.
Freeman returned to Broadway as the Lion in the revival of The Wiz, a role he originated in the production's pre-Broadway national tour. He is currently appearing on Broadway in Titanique.
His additional credits include three national tours.
The Doctor Will See You Now
Kyle Ramar Freeman – The Doctor Will See You Now (Live EP Recording) will take place Monday, September 21 at The Cutting Room, located at 44 E. 32nd Street in New York City.
Doors will open for a DJ set and happy hour at 6 p.m., with the performance beginning at 7 p.m. The concert has a runtime of approximately 75 minutes.
Tickets are available through The Cutting Room ticketing page.
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