BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS Gala to Benefit All Roads Theatre Company

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All Roads Theatre Company will return to the Savan Theatre on November 14 with another edition of its Broadway Showstoppers - A Song & Dance Extravaganza to benefit the mainstage programming and children’s training program of this new Los Angeles Equity theatre company.

This year's benefit features an array of Broadway and Hollywood headliners and new faces and features thirty professional dancers and a 16-piece orchestra.

“BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS” plays on November 14 for one night only. Tickets start at $40 with a top price of $150 which includes a Champagne Toast and an invitation to the Post Show Reception with the Cast. Tickets are available online or to save on most ticketing fees, call (888)645-5006. Box Office Hours 10 am - 6 pm - Monday - Saturday.

Biographies

Garrett Clayton achieved breakout success starring as the retro surfer Tanner in the hit Disney musical Teen Beach Movie (2013) and its 2015 sequel. Clayton subsequently showcased his dramatic range by playing Brent Corrigan in the indie drama King Cobra (2016), and he returned to his musical roots that same year as Link Larkin in NBC’s Hairspray Live!. Alongside his screen career, he has earned critical acclaim on stage, performing in major Los Angeles theater productions including God Looked Away alongside Al Pacino.

Sharon Lawrence is multi Emmy nominated and SAG award winning actress. She achieved widespread critical acclaim as Assistant District Attorney Sylvia Costas on the groundbreaking ABC police drama NYPD Blue (1993–1999), a role that netted her three Primetime Emmy nominations and a SAG Award. Lawrence then starred in the sitcoms Fired Up and Ladies Man, while turning in memorable, Emmy-nominated guest performances as a housewife-turned-call girl on Desperate Housewives and as Izzie Stevens' mother on Grey's Anatomy. Her prolific television presence includes recurring arcs on Shameless, Dynasty, Rizzoli & Isles, and Joe Pickett. An accomplished stage performer, she began her professional journey on Broadway in the 1987 revival of Cabaret before performing in Fiddler on the Roof and Chicago. More recently, she returned to the stage to star in the solo play The Shot as publisher Katharine Graham.

Joely Fisher was born into Hollywood royalty as the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Connie Stevens—and the half-sister of Carrie Fisher. Joely achieved widespread breakthrough success starring as Paige Clark on the hit ABC sitcom Ellen (1994–1998), a role that earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She subsequently sustained a major television presence, starring in Lifetime’s Wild Card, playing Felicity Huffman's tough boss on Desperate Housewives, and starring opposite Brad Garrett for four seasons as Joy Stark on the Fox sitcom 'Til Death (2006–2010). Beyond her extensive television portfolio, her credits include the blockbuster film Inspector Gadget (1999), acclaimed turns as Sally Bowles in Broadway's Cabaret, and a leadership role serving as the national Secretary-Treasurer of SAG-AFTRA.

Davis Gaines achieved legendary status in musical theater by performing the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera over 2,000 times, earning honors as Los Angeles’ longest-running Phantom and winning a Bay Area Critics' Award for Best Actor in San Francisco. Gaines originated the lead role of The Man in the world premiere of Whistle Down the Wind (1996) and played Anthony Hope in the 20th-anniversary concert of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd. Beyond his extensive musical theater resume— which includes an Ovation Award-winning performance as Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha and starring turns in Hello, Dolly!—he has performed for five U.S. Presidents, lent his rich singing voice to the animated film The Swan Princess, and made diverse guest appearances on television series such as Murder, She Wrote, Charmed, and Desperate Housewives.

James Snyder originated the role of Wade "Cry-Baby" Walker in the 2008 Broadway musical adaptation of Cry-Baby. He further solidified his status as a Broadway leading man by starring opposite Idina Menzel as Josh in the original cast of If/Then (2014) and originating the role of Nate in Broadway’s first a cappella musical, In Transit(2016). From 2019 until early 2022, he portrayed the adult version of the titular wizard in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theatre. Alongside his extensive stage credits—which include regional productions of Rock of Ages and Carousel—Snyder appeared in the teen comedy She's the Man (2006) plus guest appearances on popular television series including Gilmore Girls, The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, and CSI.

Among the rest of the distinguished company is the legendary Kay Cole, who originated the role of Maggie in A Chorus Line, Kerry O’Malley, Broadway star of the 2002 Broadway Revival of Into the Woods and White Christmas, Marcy DeGonge Manfredi, leading lady of Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera and Cats, April Nixon, Olivier Award nominated star of Damn Yankees on the West End and Smokey Joe’s Cafe on Broadway and Leslie Stevens, award winning actress and Anne in the original Broadway La Cage Aux Folles.

The Evening is Produced, Directed and Choreographed by All Roads Theatre Company founder and Artistic Director Scott Thompson. Scott Thompson is the founder of ARTCO and an award-winning producer, director and choreographer who has produced and directed a “Who’s Who”of today’s Broadway talent at theatres around the United States. His eclectic career includes Mack & Mabel starring Dermot Mulroney, Gypsy starring Broadway legend Betty Buckley, Oliver! starring Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block, and Tom Eyen’s notorious classic play, Women Behind Bars, which enjoyed a successful run in Los Angeles at the Montalbán Theatre starring Traci Lords and Eureka O’Hara, now streaming on Broadway HD. His 30th Anniversary production of Dames at Sea won many awards, including the Ovation Awards for “Best Musical” and “Best Director,” and was seen both in San Francisco at the Marines Memorial Theatre and at the world-famous Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut. His new musical One For My Baby (co-written with Fred Barton and produced by ARTCO) received rave reviews and won a number of BroadwayWorld Awards last season, including “Best New Play or Musical” and Scott won as “Best Director of a Musical.” Scott Directed, Choreographed and created ARTCO’s recent production of the World Premiere Jule Styne Revue “The Music that Makes Me Dance” received rave reviews and is slated for future productions including its off Broadway debut in New York City.

The Evening is Musical Directed, Conducted and Arranged by ARTCO Co- Founder Fred Barton. Fred Barton's symphony arrangements are played regularly at Carnegie Hall and by orchestras nationwide. He debuted at age 23 as co- creator of the international hit Forbidden Broadway, also arranging and playing the Off-Broadway hit revue Spamilton (including both shows’ hit LA productions.) At age 24, Fred created his one-man musical theatre piece Miss Gulch Returns!, still produced by theatres nationwide into 2026. Broadway/ National Tour conducting credits: Anthony Quinn in Zorba, Hal Prince’s Cabaret revival, Cy Coleman’s City of Angels, and Robert Goulet in Camelot. Television Composer/Arranger/Conductor credits: The Magic School Bus (Emmy Award), HBO’s Cathouse: The Musical, Wonder Pets! (Emmy Award), and Olivia. His brilliant musical direction for the hit musical One For My Baby (which he co-wrote and for which provided the musical arrangements) just won him the Los Angeles BroadwayWorld Award for Best Musical Direction. Fred recently co-created the World Premiere Jule Styne Musical Revue “The Music that Makes Me Dance” which received rave reviews for which he also created the orchestrations and vocal arrangements.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 18 Hrs 21 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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