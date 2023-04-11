BROADWAY KIDS FOR KINDNESS Benefit To End Bullying Comes To 54 Below, May 8

Broadway's youngest stars aim to make a difference through song by performing musical numbers from "IT'S EASY! The Friend Strong Musical" on May 8th at 54 Below in NYC for the BROADWAY KIDS FOR KINDNESS Benefit to end bullying.

Benefit performers, ages 10 - 16, from Broadway stages & touring include Audrey Bennett (Frozen, Sound of Music-Revival, Amelie), Austin Elle Fisher (Mrs. Doubtfire), Titus Landegger (Mrs. Doubtfire), Alayna Marissa Martus (The Lion King), Jacob Morrell (Kinky Boots, The Last Boy), Coleman Simmons (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory), Addison Takefman (Les Misérables, Mrs. Doubtfire), Jayden Theophile (TINA, Caroline or Change, The Lion King) and Samuel Li Weintraub (Miss Saigon).

The Benefit is presented by the non-profit BE A FRIEND PROJECT, a nationwide organization of student 'Upstanders' working to save the lives of their bullied peers and build kinder communities. The mission was inspired by theater kids in the Bronx in 2015 when the debut junior cast of "IT'S EASY!" asked the Playwrights, January Akselrad (Composer, Benefit Director) and Jennifer Young (BAFP Executive Director) for a way to carry the show's "speak up, reach out and be a friend" message off-stage.

Now internationally licensed and winner of 8 Broadway World Awards, "IT'S EASY!" is more than a middle school musical; it is a middle school game-changer. "A trailblazing musical that brings to the fore a nationwide epidemic of bullying and carries an uplifting, life-changing message of the role that each person can play in its solution" reviewed The Freelance Star of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Performer Coleman Simmons (14) expresses why volunteering his time and talent for this cause matters: "The reason I devote so much of my effort and time into acting is because I want to send a message of pure kindness and joy during my time in a show. Personally, entertaining and telling stories is my way of sharing that with other people. I hope people walk away from a show feeling hope and more empathy in their hearts."

The "Broadway kids" will be joined on-stage by BAFP Showcase Performers & Teen Kindness Board Members, Aidan Duver (who will CO-MC with Jacob Morrell), Brielle Diaz Withers and Mika Wurf, with special appearances by Upstanders actor/singer Michael J. Coppola (15) and speaker Kimmie Edge (18). The Sarah Jane Cion Group will accompany the performers, conducted by Sarah Cion.

Performer Austin Elle Fisher (10) "wants to remind you to make a drawing, write a story or talk to a friend instead of being unkind to others. Kindness is important and can change someone's whole day!"

Doors Open at 5:30/Show at 7:00pm.

Tickets: Click Here

More about the show, mission and its programs at www.beafriendproject.org