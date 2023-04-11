Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
54 Below
Click Here for More on 54 Below

BROADWAY KIDS FOR KINDNESS Benefit To End Bullying Comes To 54 Below, May 8

The Benefit is presented by the non-profit BE A FRIEND PROJECT, a nationwide organization of student ‘Upstanders’ working to save the lives of their bullied peers.

Apr. 11, 2023  

BROADWAY KIDS FOR KINDNESS Benefit To End Bullying Comes To 54 Below, May 8

Broadway's youngest stars aim to make a difference through song by performing musical numbers from "IT'S EASY! The Friend Strong Musical" on May 8th at 54 Below in NYC for the BROADWAY KIDS FOR KINDNESS Benefit to end bullying.

Benefit performers, ages 10 - 16, from Broadway stages & touring include Audrey Bennett (Frozen, Sound of Music-Revival, Amelie), Austin Elle Fisher (Mrs. Doubtfire), Titus Landegger (Mrs. Doubtfire), Alayna Marissa Martus (The Lion King), Jacob Morrell (Kinky Boots, The Last Boy), Coleman Simmons (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory), Addison Takefman (Les Misérables, Mrs. Doubtfire), Jayden Theophile (TINA, Caroline or Change, The Lion King) and Samuel Li Weintraub (Miss Saigon).

The Benefit is presented by the non-profit BE A FRIEND PROJECT, a nationwide organization of student 'Upstanders' working to save the lives of their bullied peers and build kinder communities. The mission was inspired by theater kids in the Bronx in 2015 when the debut junior cast of "IT'S EASY!" asked the Playwrights, January Akselrad (Composer, Benefit Director) and Jennifer Young (BAFP Executive Director) for a way to carry the show's "speak up, reach out and be a friend" message off-stage.

Now internationally licensed and winner of 8 Broadway World Awards, "IT'S EASY!" is more than a middle school musical; it is a middle school game-changer. "A trailblazing musical that brings to the fore a nationwide epidemic of bullying and carries an uplifting, life-changing message of the role that each person can play in its solution" reviewed The Freelance Star of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Performer Coleman Simmons (14) expresses why volunteering his time and talent for this cause matters: "The reason I devote so much of my effort and time into acting is because I want to send a message of pure kindness and joy during my time in a show. Personally, entertaining and telling stories is my way of sharing that with other people. I hope people walk away from a show feeling hope and more empathy in their hearts."

The "Broadway kids" will be joined on-stage by BAFP Showcase Performers & Teen Kindness Board Members, Aidan Duver (who will CO-MC with Jacob Morrell), Brielle Diaz Withers and Mika Wurf, with special appearances by Upstanders actor/singer Michael J. Coppola (15) and speaker Kimmie Edge (18). The Sarah Jane Cion Group will accompany the performers, conducted by Sarah Cion.

Performer Austin Elle Fisher (10) "wants to remind you to make a drawing, write a story or talk to a friend instead of being unkind to others. Kindness is important and can change someone's whole day!"

Doors Open at 5:30/Show at 7:00pm.

Tickets: Click Here

More about the show, mission and its programs at www.beafriendproject.org




Related Stories
Julie Murney And More Join LITTLE WOMEN - A NEW MUSICAL At 54 Below Photo
Julie Murney And More Join LITTLE WOMEN - A NEW MUSICAL At 54 Below
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Louisa May Alcott's Little Women on April 24, 2023.
Liz Callaway to Return to 54 Below With SCREEN GEMS in July Photo
Liz Callaway to Return to 54 Below With SCREEN GEMS in July
54 BELOW will present the return of Emmy winner Liz Callaway in her new solo show Screen Gems on July 6 – 8 & 11 at 7:00pm.
JEFF HARNAR & ALEX RYBECK: OUR 40th ANNIVERSARY SHOW Comes To 54 Below This June Photo
JEFF HARNAR & ALEX RYBECK: OUR 40th ANNIVERSARY SHOW Comes To 54 Below This June
54 BELOW presents JEFF HARNAR & ALEX RYBECK: OUR 40th ANNIVERSARY SHOW on Tuesday June 13th, 2023 at 7pm. Harnar and Rybeck made their cabaret debuts together at Palsson's Supper Club (now The Triad) on June 13th, 1983.
Linda Eder, Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar And More Coming Up At 54 Below Photo
Linda Eder, Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar And More Coming Up At 54 Below
Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

More Hot Stories For You


Kim David Smith Presents MOSTLY MARLENE & FRIENDS at Club Cumming Next MonthKim David Smith Presents MOSTLY MARLENE & FRIENDS at Club Cumming Next Month
April 11, 2023

Australian cabaret performer Kim David Smith conjures the glitter, doom, and decadence of 1920’s Berlin and beyond in his intimate celebration of Dietrich’s musical and cultural legacy: Mostly Marlene.
The Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Performs At Broadway Sessions This WeekThe Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Performs At Broadway Sessions This Week
April 11, 2023

Ben Cameron's long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returns Thursday night, April 13th  featuring the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella!
54 SINGS BO BURNHAM is Coming to 54 Below in August54 SINGS BO BURNHAM is Coming to 54 Below in August
April 10, 2023

54 Below will present '54 Sings Bo Burnham,' a show featuring the music of the acclaimed comedian and musician, Bo Burnham.
Gavin Lee to Present STEPPIN' OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE at BirdlandGavin Lee to Present STEPPIN' OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE at Birdland
April 10, 2023

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present two-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk winner Gavin Lee – making his Birdland debut with his solo show “Steppin’ Out with Fred Astaire” – on Monday, May 29 at 7:00 PM.
Liz Callaway to Return to 54 Below With SCREEN GEMS in JulyLiz Callaway to Return to 54 Below With SCREEN GEMS in July
April 10, 2023

54 BELOW will present the return of Emmy winner Liz Callaway in her new solo show Screen Gems on July 6 – 8 & 11 at 7:00pm.
share