Through immersive live classes, BOOMasterclass allows students the opportunity to engage in real-time with Broadway experts and fellow students.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

BOOM SUMMER CHARITY SHOWCASE Welcomes Bret Shuford As Host And Performer

Broadway Official Online Masterclass will present our 2023 charity showcase at The Green Room 42, with ticket sales benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Our showcase features performances by some of the brightest upcoming talent in theater, performing alongside Broadway stars Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Hairspray), and Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton, Newsies).

Musical Direction is by Micah Young (Fun Home, Spring Awakening). Newly added to the roster is Bret Shuford as host and performer (Wicked, Amazing Grace, Paramour, The Little Mermaid and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang).

Through immersive live classes, BOOMasterclass allows students the opportunity to engage in real-time with Broadway experts and fellow students. During our in-person summer intensive, students participate in a five-day program, culminating in a performance alongside their teachers. 

You can learn more about the performance Click Here. 22 VIP tickets are available, which include access to a red carpet meet-and-greet starting at 11:30am. 

For more information about Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, visit broadwaycares.org.





