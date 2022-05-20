KURT + COURTNEY Comes to Arlene's Grocery in June

It's time to rage. Performer Mark Mauriello (OSCAR at The Crown, The Neon Coven) brings a concert tribute to the prince and princess of grunge to famed Lower East Side punk venue Arlene's Grocery on Monday, June 13th. The one-night-only event titled "kurt + courtney" will feature hits and deep cuts from Nirvana and Hole, as well as artists who influenced and have been inspired by the legendary couple.

Joining Mark on vocals are nightlife icon Boy Radio ("Pop That," 2019) and singer-songwriter Danielle Lussier ("Seasons EP," 2019), with a band led by Andrew Barret Cox (Hot Haus, OutTV) and featuring Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill, Spring Awakening) and David "Sub Q" Kawamura. The night will begin with opening sets from Basit (MTV's Are You The One?, Legacy BQPC) and She's Everist frontwoman Kelly McIntyre (A Night with Janis Joplin, Love in Hate Nation), and is co-produced by Alexa Spiegel (Feinstein's/54 Below).

LINE-UP:

7PM: She's Everist

8PM: Basit

9PM: kurt + courtney ft. Mark Mauriello

VENUE:

Arlene's Grocery

95 Stanton Street, Lower East Side

(accessible by taking the F train to 2nd Avenue or J/M to Delancey/Essex)

TICKETS:

$15 in advance / $20 at the door; available at https://www.arlenesgrocerynyc.com/events/kurt-courtney-ft-mark-mauriello-basit-shes-everist