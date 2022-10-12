Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLOODY MARY: LIVE! Comes to Caveat

The performance is on November 1st at 9:30pm.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Fresh off its critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival '22, the one-woman dramedy Bloody Mary: LIVE! returns to New York City for a one-night-only performance at Caveat on November 1st at 9:30pm.


Bloody Mary: LIVE! features a teen Queen Mary Tudor taking to the mic to rehab her so-called "bloody" image. In this gleefully vicious blend of stand-up comedy and theatre, Bloody Mary tackles the drama every #queenager deals with: divorced parents, sibling rivalry and religious purges (...oops). Join the court of Mary for a night of historical revisionism and bloody good theatre - it's lit.


Bloody Mary makes a highly anticipated return to NYC with international critical praise: the show was listed as one of the Guardian's "top twenty Edinburgh Fringe 2022 shows not to miss" and was previously shortlisted for the prestigious 2020 LET Award.


Originally directed and produced by Olivia Munk and Part of the Night.

Olivia Miller in Bloody Mary: LIVE! plays Caveat (21A Clinton Street) on November 1st 2022 at 9:30pm. Tickets are $15 in advance, and $20 at the door. Tickets and information are available at https://caveat.nyc/events/bloody-mary-live-11-1-2022.

Olivia Miller is an actor and playwright based in New York City. She is best known for writing and starring in Bloody Mary: Live!, which has been produced in the UK (Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022, Assembly Festival 2021), New York City (The Duplex, Club Cumming, Pete's Candy Store, The PIT), and Boston (ART's OBERON). Olivia is also the co-creator of a YouTube web series "Call From," which follows all your favorite theatrical characters trying (and failing) to connect via Zoom. The episodes inspired by Waiting for Godot won Best in Fest and Best Screenplay at the Manhattan Repertory Theatre's Stories Film Festival ('21) and First Place at Irondale's On Women Festival ('21). These episodes were also featured in the NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival 2021. As an actor, Olivia has worked with Playwrights Horizons, Cherry Lane Theatre, Trinity Repertory Company, Shadowland Stages, and Gloucester Stage Company. She holds a Masters of Fine Arts in Acting from Brown University/Trinity Rep and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Harvard College. www.olivia-miller.net. Instagram and TikTok (@thatoliviamiller)."


