BLANK: AN ODE TO BROADWAY'S BLACK HISTORY Comes to The Green Room 42

In her directorial debut, Kaitlyn Trusty, in conjunction with Jarrett Winters Morley, will present BLANK: AN ODE TO BROADWAY'S BLACK HISTORY, on Thursday, February 23, at 7 PM. Directed by Kaitlyn Trusty and produced with musical direction by Jarrett Winters Morley, Blank: An Ode To Broadway's Black History honors Black composers, lyricists, performers, and creatives from the Broadway community through their music, and forever reminds us of their lasting impact on the theatrical community.

Featuring songs such as "Wheels Of A Dream", and "When I First Saw You", join us for a celebration of black excellence. The performance features vocalists Bobby Barksdale, Deja-Simone Crumpton, Phoenix Gray, Tyreese Kadle, Aveena Sawyer, Ayanna Thomas, and instrumentalists Andres Ayola, Dionne Hendricks, Jakob Messinetti, Rianne Mision, and Kabelo Mokhatla.

"It's such a wonderful opportunity to be able to perform in such well-renowned venues across NYC as a young creative. The chances given to share the art I am so passionate about are invaluable, and the diversity within the repertoire performed as well as amongst the company is incredibly impactful. Seeing myself onstage amongst others who look similar to me or who come from similar upbringings fuels me to continue doing what I love, to create more opportunities for people like myself to find their place amongst a world of performers, and to be a part of one of the most loving and supportive communities I am lucky enough to find a home in." - Bobby Barksdale

Tickets start at $39 and are available until sold out. These can be found at https://www.jarrettwintersmorley.com/blankbroadwayblackhistory.

Produced by JWM: A Theatrical Company, they have brought together artists from a variety of different backgrounds, just for this one-time event. Their other upcoming events include Together Again...Again! at The Green Room 42.

"It is such an honor to share an iconic space and perform music that has inspired us all to be the artists we are today. The opportunity to share my passions with such a diverse group of people makes me excited for the future growth of this art form and industry. It brings me joy to be a part of change." - Ayanna Thomas