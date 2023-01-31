Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLANK: AN ODE TO BROADWAY'S BLACK HISTORY Comes to The Green Room 42

The performance is on Thursday, February 23, at 7 PM.

Jan. 31, 2023  

BLANK: AN ODE TO BROADWAY'S BLACK HISTORY Comes to The Green Room 42

In her directorial debut, Kaitlyn Trusty, in conjunction with Jarrett Winters Morley, will present BLANK: AN ODE TO BROADWAY'S BLACK HISTORY, on Thursday, February 23, at 7 PM. Directed by Kaitlyn Trusty and produced with musical direction by Jarrett Winters Morley, Blank: An Ode To Broadway's Black History honors Black composers, lyricists, performers, and creatives from the Broadway community through their music, and forever reminds us of their lasting impact on the theatrical community.

Featuring songs such as "Wheels Of A Dream", and "When I First Saw You", join us for a celebration of black excellence. The performance features vocalists Bobby Barksdale, Deja-Simone Crumpton, Phoenix Gray, Tyreese Kadle, Aveena Sawyer, Ayanna Thomas, and instrumentalists Andres Ayola, Dionne Hendricks, Jakob Messinetti, Rianne Mision, and Kabelo Mokhatla.

"It's such a wonderful opportunity to be able to perform in such well-renowned venues across NYC as a young creative. The chances given to share the art I am so passionate about are invaluable, and the diversity within the repertoire performed as well as amongst the company is incredibly impactful. Seeing myself onstage amongst others who look similar to me or who come from similar upbringings fuels me to continue doing what I love, to create more opportunities for people like myself to find their place amongst a world of performers, and to be a part of one of the most loving and supportive communities I am lucky enough to find a home in." - Bobby Barksdale

Tickets start at $39 and are available until sold out. These can be found at https://www.jarrettwintersmorley.com/blankbroadwayblackhistory.

Produced by JWM: A Theatrical Company, they have brought together artists from a variety of different backgrounds, just for this one-time event. Their other upcoming events include Together Again...Again! at The Green Room 42.

"It is such an honor to share an iconic space and perform music that has inspired us all to be the artists we are today. The opportunity to share my passions with such a diverse group of people makes me excited for the future growth of this art form and industry. It brings me joy to be a part of change." - Ayanna Thomas




David Sabella to Kick Off International Tour with AMANDA RECKONWITH RETURNS at Pangea Photo
David Sabella to Kick Off International Tour with AMANDA RECKONWITH RETURNS at Pangea
David Sabella - who originaled the role of Mary Sunshine in the current Broadway revival of CHICAGO - will celebrates his return to drag, after 25 years, with his critically acclaimed one person show 'Amanda Reckonwith Returns' in a special performance at Pangea on February 7, 2023, AT 7PM.
See Jennifer Holliday, the Original Broadway Cast of PIPPIN & More Next Month at 54 Be Photo
See Jennifer Holliday, the Original Broadway Cast of PIPPIN & More Next Month at 54 Below
Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. See February's lineup and learn how to purchase tickets!
Susie Moshers Lineup Gets The Chris Ruetten Treatment Photo
Susie Mosher's Lineup Gets The Chris Ruetten Treatment
It's another photo flash of Susie Mosher's weekly variety show, this time by Chris Ruetten.
Eden Espinosa & Jelani Remy to Join Samantha Pauly at Chelsea Table + Stage in Februar Photo
Eden Espinosa & Jelani Remy to Join Samantha Pauly at Chelsea Table + Stage in February
CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of Samantha Pauly, from the original cast of SIX the Musical on Broadway, who continues her monthly residency on Monday, February 27 at 7:00 PM. T

More Hot Stories For You


IT'S GETTING WEIRD Brings the Music of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES to Arlene's GroceryIT'S GETTING WEIRD Brings the Music of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES to Arlene's Grocery
January 31, 2023

Don’t be tardy for the party, baby! The Real Housewives are coming to Arlene’s Grocery… at least all of their hit singles are! So lace up your Herman Munster shoes, take out a life insurance policy from Vicki Gunvalson, and snag your tix to this one-night-only gay fever dream featuring the music of Countess Luann, Erika Jayne, CANDIACE, and more! They say money can’t buy you class, but it sure can buy you a front row seat to the most Shah-mazing night of your life. 
BLANK: AN ODE TO BROADWAY'S BLACK HISTORY Comes to The Green Room 42BLANK: AN ODE TO BROADWAY'S BLACK HISTORY Comes to The Green Room 42
January 31, 2023

In her directorial debut, Kaitlyn Trusty, in conjunction with Jarrett Winters Morley, will present BLANK: AN ODE TO BROADWAY'S BLACK HISTORY, on Thursday, February 23, at 7 PM. Directed by Kaitlyn Trusty and produced with musical direction by Jarrett Winters Morley, Blank: An Ode To Broadway's Black History honors Black composers, lyricists, performers, and creatives from the Broadway community through their music, and forever reminds us of their lasting impact on the theatrical community.
TOGETHER AGAIN...AGAIN! Comes to the Green Room 42TOGETHER AGAIN...AGAIN! Comes to the Green Room 42
January 31, 2023

Directed and Music Directed by Jarrett Winters Morley, and conceived by Jarrett Winters Morley & Chandler Sinks, Together Again…Again! acknowledges the difficult 18-month period when Broadway was shut down due to Covid-19, 2 years of Broadway's return, and gives an opportunity to celebrate artists whose careers were impacted by this historic event.
David Sabella to Kick Off International Tour with AMANDA RECKONWITH RETURNS at PangeaDavid Sabella to Kick Off International Tour with AMANDA RECKONWITH RETURNS at Pangea
January 30, 2023

David Sabella - who originaled the role of Mary Sunshine in the current Broadway revival of CHICAGO - will celebrates his return to drag, after 25 years, with his critically acclaimed one person show 'Amanda Reckonwith Returns' in a special performance at Pangea on February 7, 2023, AT 7PM.
See Jennifer Holliday, the Original Broadway Cast of PIPPIN & More Next Month at 54 BelowSee Jennifer Holliday, the Original Broadway Cast of PIPPIN & More Next Month at 54 Below
January 30, 2023

Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. See February's lineup and learn how to purchase tickets!
share