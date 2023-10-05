BETWEEN BROADWAY VARIETY HOUR Welcomes Nasia Thomas, Steven Booth And More

The Between Broadway Variety Hour is found at the intersection of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Kelly Clarkson Show, and the Carol Burnett Show.

Starting between the end of Broadway matinees and ending before Broadway evening performances, in the heart of the theater district, Between Broadway lets you laugh your way through dinner and easily make a 1 show day into a 2 or even 3 show day. Featuring performers from current Broadway and Off Broadway shows, along with some fun surprises, Between Broadway is a great way to spend your early Saturday evening!

Created by the same team as Just Between the All of Us, a new semi-scripted, semi-improvised musical set to perform at the Green Room 42 October 28th, creators Sarah Ziegler Blair and David Christensen are excited to bring these pieces to life this October.

Host Sarah Ziegler Blair said, "I am beyond pumped to host the "Between Broadway Variety Hour:" a cross between cabaret and talk show, a fun romp between matinee and evening, and conveniently located between 8th and 9th!"

"I love a two show day and we wanted to create a way to make a two (or even three) show day a little bit easier and a lot of fun.", says producer Bill DeSimone, "Putting up the show at Don't Tell Mama right in the heart of theater district makes it a breeze."

Meet your host: Sarah Ziegler BLAIR

Sarah is a proud product of Boston Conservatory (Masters), Hamilton College (BA), and Clinton, NY (cows), Sarah is the co-creator of the Tweens 'n Teens Songbook, as well as her original musical The Brontës which recently had its debut in London. Most notably, Sarah is co-creator of Just Between the All of Us, the semi-scripted, semi-improvised musical that's most definitely almost absolutely certainly coming to New York, like, really really soon.

Sarah is a veteran host on the NY cabaret scene, and her quick wit will bring out the best in her guests (and her audience!). She's ready to be your guide through the "Between Broadway Variety Hour," so brace yourself for a fun evening celebrating all things "Broadway!"

Meet her musical sidekick: ELI SCHILDKRAUT

Eli is an NYC-based music director, pianist, orchestrator, and copyist. Previous credits include Disney's Aladdin (Keyboard 2 Sub), A.R.T.'s Evita (Rehearsal Pianist), and Ars Nova's Oratorio for Living Things (Music Assistant).

Eli is thrilled to be a part of this team bringing a new type of talk show to the theatre community! Get ready for this maestro to be the Robin to Sarah's Batman and tickle both the keys and your funny bones at Between Broadway Variety Hour!

The Between Broadway Variety Hour team is thrilled to present the lineup for the opening show on October 7th:

Nasia is currently appearing in SIX on Broadway as Anna of Cleves, one of the ex wives of Henry VIII. Nasia previously appeared on Broadway in Beautiful: The Carol King Musical. Caroline, or change, and Ain't Too Proud- The Life And Times of the Temptations and Off Broadway in the Last Five Years. We are so excited to have a member of the queendom as one of our first guests at BBVH! Join us in welcoming Nasia to our show!

Steven Booth is a veteran of the Broadway stage - originating the roles of Phil Spector in Tina and Will in Glory Days, and appearing as Ned in School of Rock - as well as national tours including Charlie in Kinky Boots and Richie Cunningham in Happy Days. He recently appeared in the Atlantic Theater Company production of Adam Guettel's Days of Wine and Roses. Join us as we have simply the best time with Steven!

Jenna Robinson, or Sylvie as her friends call her, hails from Long Island and recently graduated from the University of Miami with a BFA in Musical Theatre. These past four years, Jenna has graced the stage in a variety of roles from Miami to Woodstock. As well as starring in the musical web series-underground, Jenna is known for her incredible belt and hilarious acting chops. Join us as we say Welcome to New York.

Dave us is one of the co-creators of the upcoming musical Just Between the All of Us, that's most definitely certainly almost absolutely coming to New York, like, really soon (we know you've heard that before from us, but it is totally true!). Other projects of his include the musical Cookies which was featured in the New York Musical Festival (NTMF) as well as a co-writer on the score to Santa! A new Christmas Musical, which was commissioned by and premiered at Casa Mañana and has been featured at theaters around the country.

Musical Sidekick (and lover of fun job titles) Eli Schildkraut says, "I've always dreamed of living out my Paul Shaffer fantasy, and now I get the chance! Dreams come true at Between Broadway Variety Hour!

"Dinner and a show gains a new meaning when you can have dinner and a show... in preparation for the next show", says producer Mikayla Kibel.

Tickets for the performance can be found here: Click Here.