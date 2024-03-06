BETWEEN BROADWAY VARIETY HOUR Returns With Michael Mott, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Bronwyn Tarboton and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Between Broadway Variety Hour is back for episode 4. The show will be at Don't Tell Mama on March 9th at 5:30pm, conveniently between the matinee and evening performances of most Broadway shows.

This episode's guests include Michael Mott who will be discussing his show In the Light, A Faustian Tale which will have public presentations on April 26-28, Leandra Ellis-Gaston who recently concluded a run as Anne Boleyn in SIX and Bronwyn Tarboton from Harmony.

Tickets for the performance can be found here: www.betweenbroadway.ticketleap.com or reservations can be made on the Don't Tell Mama website.

The Between Broadway Variety Hour is found at the intersection of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Kelly Clarkson Show, and the Carol Burnett Show. Starting between the end of Broadway matinees and ending before Broadway evening performances, in the heart of the theater district, Between Broadway lets you laugh your way through dinner and easily make a 1 show day into a 2 or even 3 show day. Featuring performers from past, current, and future Broadway and Off Broadway shows, along with some fun surprises, Between Broadway is a great way to spend your early Saturday evening!

Created by the same team as Just Between the All of Us, a new semi-scripted, semi-improvised musical, creators Sarah Ziegler Blair and David Christensen are excited to bring these pieces to life. Host Sarah Ziegler Blair said, "I am beyond pumped to host the "Between Broadway Variety Hour" a cross between cabaret and talk show, a fun romp between matinee and evening, and conveniently located between 8th and 9th!"

"We wanted to invite audiences to an intimate discussion with some of their theater favorites - and have some fun, games, and engaging performances along the way", says producer Bill DeSimone.

Meet The Host: Sarah Ziegler Blair

Sarah is a proud product of Boston Conservatory (Masters), Hamilton College (BA), and Clinton, NY (cows), Sarah is the co-creator of the Tweens 'n Teens Songbook, as well as her original musical The Brontës which recently had its debut in London. Most notably, Sarah is co-creator of Just Between the All of Us, the semi-scripted, semi-improvised musical that's most definitely almost absolutely certainly coming to New York, like, really really soon.

Sarah is a veteran host on the NY cabaret scene, and her quick wit will bring out the best in her guests (and her audience!). She's ready to be your guide through the "Between Broadway Variety Hour," so brace yourself for a fun evening celebrating all things "Broadway!"

