Anne Burnell & Mark Burnell Announce The 20th Annual EVE OF THE EVE Show At Rhapsody Theater December 30

One of Chicago's most popular and acclaimed musical duos and national jazz radio favorites, Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell will perform their 20th Annual Eve of the Eve show at The Rhapsody Theater, 1328 W. Morse, Friday, December 30th, at 8:30 pm.

Anne and Mark will be joined with an array of guest artists, sharing their talents and making music to kick off the new year and close out the old a day early. Cocktails and lite bites will be available. Tickets are $30 General Admission and $40 VIP cabaret tables (front 2 rows). Tickets are obtained at RhapsodyTheater.com or Click Here Parking is also available.

For 20 years, this night has become a favorite in Chicago, reminiscent of the variety shows of the 60's and 70's. In addition to Anne and Mark Burnell's concert, they will be joined by cabaret, jazz, comedy, satire, and Broadway performers that will share their very best songs.

Anne and Mark Burnell have had much to celebrate this past year with performances that took them to Paris, Amsterdam, and Sarasota Jazz Festival touring their recent critically acclaimed CD. Two For The Road become an instant jazz radio favorite across the nation, garnering airplay at over 100 jazz radio stations including WRUW/Cleveland, KPBX/Spokane, WWUH/Hartford, WWNO/New Orleans, WPPB/Long Island, WAER/Syracuse, WDCB/Chicago, and KCSB/Santa Barbara. They also performed live on Chicago's WGN Midday Show, appeared on WGN Radio on After Hours with Rick Kogan, and had a feature article in the Chicago Tribune. TWO FOR THE ROAD is the perfect showcase of Anne and Mark Burnell's many talents. And as noted Grammy Award-winning author and jazz critic Neil Tesser exclaims "it is one sweet ride."

Singer-songwriter Anne Burnell has been praised as "a singer of glorious gifts" by the Chicago Tribune and a "fluid, silken voice navigates the various scales with remarkable agility and delightful phrasing" by Chicago Jazz Magazine. While her multi-talented, singer-arranger-pianist husband Mark Burnell was called "silky smooth and highly polished," by the Chicago Tribune. Mark has been recognized and lauded for his musical creativity and versatility with Chicago Jazz Magazine saying "he uses his skill and instincts as a jazz improviser to adapt to any situation, even one that contains no jazz at all."

Named "Chicago's Top Ten" for two consecutive years by New York's Cabaret Hotline, Anne and Mark have delighted audiences in Bern, Zurich, Paris, Freiburg, Geneva, Jamaica, Panama, and Amsterdam. But it's in Chicago where they have made their huge musical imprint, performing at some of the Windy City's top spots including Davenport's, Skokie Theatre, Park West, Drury Lane Water Tower Theatre, Tortoise Supper Club, WDCB Jazz at the Logan, Le Piano and Signature Room. They have also performed the National Anthem for the Chicago Cubs, White Sox, Chicago Fire, Arlington Park, and Special Olympics. Their recordings, "Little Things We Do Together", "Blues In The Night", and "Summer Days & Dreamy Nights", have been featured on Chicago radio stations WGN, WBEZ, WDCB and nationally on NPR stations.

Visit BurnellMusic.com for further information. Their recordings are available for purchase at Amazon.com, and online at iTunes and at all streaming outlets including Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and YouTube.