Andrew Polec Will Perform in Concert in NYC Next Week

Andrew Polec, who is currently starring as Berger in the Two River production of Hair, will be performing a concert in NYC at Milliron Studios at 8pm on Monday October 9, 2023. The concert will feature songs written by the late Jim Steinman, originally made famous by Meat Loaf. He will also be performing tunes off of his debut EP, Disillusioned Funk, that was officially released in September 2023. Polec’s band will be led by Drew Wutke.

Polec says “the songs of Steinman influenced me to reach for the skies and create my own Steinman-esque tunes that dive deep into over-the-top emotions and vocal olympics. Steinman taught me that heightened emotions and situations may be comical, but they can also heal and help you through the tough moments in life. I wouldn’t be where I am today without Steinman’s and Meat’s music. I hope my original tunes and this concert will help you to continue along your journey in a positive, beautiful, and occasionally comical way.”

Andrew Polec is known for his award-winning-performance as Strat on the West End, at New York City Center, and on the International Tour in Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell the Musical. The performer’s recent appearance in The Beautiful Lady at La Mama garnered a New York Times’ Critic’s Pick. He was also the First Prize Winner of the Lotte Lenya Competition through the Kurt Weill Foundation. Andrew is known for his chameleon-like performances and has been San Diego’s resident Grinch in Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! for the past couple of years at The Old Globe Theatre.