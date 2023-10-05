Andrew Polec Will Perform in Concert in NYC Next Week

Polec is currently starring as Berger in the Two River production of Hair.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Rene Pfister's NYC Debut WHAT I LEARNED FROM MY EX-BOYFRIENDS… IF ANYTHING! To Play Don' Photo 1 Rene Pfister's EX-BOYFRIENDS Make Cabaret Debut
Review: Viral Social Media STARR Sings Her Music Live At Dizzy's Club Introducing Her New Photo 2 Dara Starr Tucker Presents Laid-Back Slow Burn Of Jazz
10 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green R Photo 3 10 Alexandra Silber Videos That Shine Like A Gem
Photos: George Krissa Makes NYC Club Debut With LOVE NOTES at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo 4 George Krissa Comes Out Of Canada For Cabaret Debut

Andrew Polec Will Perform in Concert in NYC Next Week

Andrew Polec, who is currently starring as Berger in the Two River production of Hair, will be performing a concert in NYC at Milliron Studios at 8pm on Monday October 9, 2023. The concert will feature songs written by the late Jim Steinman, originally made famous by Meat Loaf. He will also be performing tunes off of his debut EP, Disillusioned Funk, that was officially released in September 2023. Polec’s band will be led by Drew Wutke.

Polec says “the songs of Steinman influenced me to reach for the skies and create my own Steinman-esque tunes that dive deep into over-the-top emotions and vocal olympics. Steinman taught me that heightened emotions and situations may be comical, but they can also heal and help you through the tough moments in life. I wouldn’t be where I am today without Steinman’s and Meat’s music. I hope my original tunes and this concert will help you to continue along your journey in a positive, beautiful, and occasionally comical way.”

Andrew Polec is known for his award-winning-performance as Strat on the West End, at New York City Center, and on the International Tour in Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell the Musical. The performer’s recent appearance in The Beautiful Lady at La Mama garnered a New York Times’ Critic’s Pick. He was also the First Prize Winner of the Lotte Lenya Competition through the Kurt Weill Foundation. Andrew is known for his chameleon-like performances and has been San Diego’s resident Grinch in Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! for the past couple of years at The Old Globe Theatre.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Tony Bennetts Daughter, Antonia Bennett, to Launch Solo Career At Dizzys Club in November Photo
Tony Bennett's Daughter, Antonia Bennett, to Launch Solo Career At Dizzy's Club in November

Antonia Bennett, the daughter of jazz legend Tony Bennett, is set to make her solo debut at Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Don't miss out on this unforgettable evening of jazz standards and original music. Get your tickets now!

2
Michael Lee Brown to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage in November Photo
Michael Lee Brown to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage in November

Experience the incredible talent of Michael Lee Brown, star of Broadway's 'Dear Evan Hansen,' in a live performance at Chelsea Table + Stage on November 4th. Enjoy an evening filled with Broadway favorites, original songs, and special guests. Don't miss this unforgettable night of music. Livestream option available.

3
Fergie L. Philippe To Make Solo Debut At 54 Below Photo
Fergie L. Philippe To Make Solo Debut At 54 Below

Get ready for an incredible solo debut as Fergie L. Philippe, known for his role in Hamilton, takes the stage at 54 Below. Don't miss this special performance on October 15th, 2023.

4
Christine Dwyer, Keri René Fuller, and Constantine Maroulis Join BROADWAY SINGS QUE Photo
Christine Dwyer, Keri René Fuller, and Constantine Maroulis Join BROADWAY SINGS QUEEN

Broadway talents including Christine Dwyer (Wicked, Waitress), Tony Nominee Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages), and Keri René Fuller (Six, Jagged Little Pill) complete the starry lineup for the next installment of the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series, honoring the iconic rock band Queen. Learn more about the concert here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
ALADDIN

Recommended For You