Alton Fitzgerald White Comes To 54 Below In February

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Broadway and West End leading man Alton Fitzgerald White in A Valentine's Celebration on February 11 at 7pm. This evening of LOVE will feature hiss interpretations of some of his favorite music by songwriters including Sondheim, Seal, Jimmy Webb, Alan Menken and others. Sit back, relax and enjoy this Valentine's celebration of love songs as Alton envelopes you with his rich, smooth baritone.

Alton Fitzgerald White starred as King Mufasa in Disney's The Lion King on Broadway for a recordbreaking 4,308 performances. Other Broadway starring roles include Mister in The Color Purple, Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime, Ken in Smokey Joe's Cafe, John in Miss Saigon and The Hawker in The Who's Tommy. Alton made his West End debut as Ken in Smokey Joe's Cafe in London and has performed concert dates all over the world.

Alton Fitzgerald White in A Valentine's Celebration plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 11 at 7pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are 100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

In addition to his record-breaking Broadway career, Alton has added Author and in-demand Keynote Speaker to his growing list of titles. Both his book and the audiobook of My Pride: Mastering The Challenge Of Daily Performance, an inspirational biography filled with secrets to fulfillment and joy in work and life published by Disney Editions, have been nominated for several major national book awards.

He has performed concert dates all over the world including engagements with The BBC Orchestra at London's legendary Royal Albert Hall, Carnegie, Hall, The Boston Pops, Tanglewood, Tokyo International Forum, The Atlanta Symphony, and Wolftrap, to name a few. He recently made his directorial debut with The Cincinnati Pops with the US premiere of the new symphonic version of Ragtime: The Musical.

Alton also co-produced his best-selling CD, Disney My Way!, full of re-imagined Disney on Broadway classics and he has appeared on the big screen opposite Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Marcia Gay Harden and Oscar nominee Sam Elliott. He was also featured in The Pulitzer Prize winning and Emmy Award winning RENT LIVE! which was performed on FOX television. Alton's resume includes Guest Star roles on the hit TV series “Law and Order,” “The Blacklist,” “The Good Fight, “Law and Order SVU,” “Madam Secretary,” “Elementary, “Mindhunter,” “Code Black, FBI,” and a recurring role on “Bull” as Judge Tahani.

He is featured in the latest season of “Dexter” and has featured roles in "Let The Right One In” for SHOWTIME and “Dear Edward” for APPLE TV and “The Girls on the Bus” for MAX . He can presently be seen in the long-awaited 2023 Summer Blockbuster INDIANA JONES 5.