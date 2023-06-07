Ali Ewoldt & More to Join Jesse Walker for Benefit Concert Honoring Rebecca Luker

Help Make a Difference! New Jersey’s Jesse Walker, host of the online celebrity show “The Jesse Walker Show,” in support of Project ALS, is coming to town with The Jesse Walker Show Comes to Broadway, a musical evening celebrating Broadway’s best. The special benefit concert performance for Project ALS in honor to the memory of Broadway legend Rebecca Luker will be hosted by Jesse Walker featuring performances by Broadway’s Ali Ewoldt, comedian Joey Kola, ventriloquist/magician John Pizzi, in an evening full of song, dance, laughter and chat.

The ONE-NIGHT ONLY special benefit concert event is set for Monday evening, June 26, 2023 beginning at 9:30PM at The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue and West 42nd Street). Tickets are $25.00. Reservation can be made by visiting Click Here Upon arrival and confirmation of reservation, each patron will receive a blue glow in the dark bracelet to commemorate the evening. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit and support Project ALS therapeutics research in loving memory of Broadway legend Rebecca Luker.

To make a one-time or recurring donation to Project ALS in honor of Rebecca Luker, please visit: https://fundraise.projectals.org/give/464689.

Jesse Walker had this to share, “In love and memory of my friend Rebecca Luker, all of my Broadway friends will be there to join me for a fun filled evening of good times and laughter.” He went on to add, “The feeling for the evening will be like a talk-show format along with games, prizes and giveaways starting at 9:30PM until 11:00PM – pure fun! We look forward to seeing as we honor Rebecca with you at the show.”

Jesse Walker

(Host), named “Talk Show Host with Tenacity” by New Jersey’s Bergen Record in 2005, has been producing, directing, choreographing, and acting in his own plays, as well as other revivals, since he was 15-years old. Walker runs his own theater group and puts on plays locally around his neighborhood almost every year. During high school, he hosted his own show on public access on ECTV in Emerson, NJ. After relocating and a 6-year break, Jesse returned via internet with his revamped debut of “The Jesse Walker Show.” Musical theater credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Grease, Take Me As I Am (original), Smile Annie Farbissen, A Christmas Carol with a Jewish twist (an original adaptation). Television credits: “The Jesse Walker Show,” and “Caroline Rhea.” Awards: The New Jersey Governors Award for being the first handicapped person to have his own celebrity talk show.

Ali Ewoldt

most recently appeared in the Broadway revival of The King & I and made her Broadway debut in the Les Misérables revival in 2006, playing Cosette. She received acclaim as the first Asian-American actress to star as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. She has performed on national and international tours and at regional theaters around the country.

Joey Kola

a stand-up comedian for over 40 years, has performed for hundreds of thousands of people throughout his career in the US, Canada and England. TV credits include "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno", “The Late Show with David Letterman", "The King of Queens" with Kevin James, "The Martha Stewart Show," "Comedy Central Presents Joey Kola," "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," Comedy Central's "Premium Blend,” “The Rachael Ray Show,” "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and the CBS hit show "Kevin Can Wait" starring Kevin James, where he appears in the role of Larry Anderson, the corn eating Assistant Principal on the show. He has been voted “Best TV Comic” 5 years in a row by Time Out NY magazine.

John Pizzi

is a ventriloquist/magician who has appeared on “America's Got Talent.” As a headliner he has opened for Joy Behar, Jerry Vale, Weird Al Yankovic, Johnny Maestro and the Brooklyn Bridge, The Trammps, The Regents, Al Martino, and Clint Holmes. He performs regularly in Las Vegas and at the Borgata in Atlantic City. He appeared on two seasons of “America’s Got Talent”, “The Late Show with David Letterman,” ABC’s “What Would You Do?” and numerous celebrity events at the legendary Friars Club, and recently taped his first comedy special “Crossing the Line” at the Borgata Hotel that will received its premiere on Netflix.

Project ALS identifies and funds the most promising scientific research that will lead to the first effective treatments and a cure for ALS. They recruit the world’s best scientists and doctors to work together—rationally and aggressively—to develop a better understanding of the ALS disease process and, in parallel, better therapeutic strategies. Project ALS is the world’s first ALS organization to focus exclusively on research. They have raised over $100 million in 22 years to fund ALS research programs at leading academic institutions including Harvard University, Columbia University, UCSF, and the Salk Institute, and have made significant progress toward a cure for ALS.