Alex Brightman Will Perform at Sardi's to Benefit CHICKENSHED NYC

CHICKENSHED NYC will host a one-night-only fundraising event on March 6th, featuring a performance by the kids of CHICKENSHED with special guest, Tony nominee Alex Brightman, currently starring in Spamalot on Broadway.

From 5:30pm to 7:30pm, this inaugural fundraising gala will offer cocktails and hors d'oeuvres at SARDI'S, the historic Theatre District landmark establishment, followed by a musical performance from BRIGHTMAN alongside the children and teens of CHICKENSHED.

All the proceeds from this event will benefit CHICKENSHED NYC's inclusive theatre program for young people, through an annual Build The Shed 2024 campaign. Tickets are $250 per person.

To purchase tickets, visit chickenshednyc.org/upcoming/chickenshed-nyc-performance-fundraiser.

Shares President & CEO ELAINE FINKLETAUB, “This event gives us an opportunity to expose new audiences to the inclusive performance style that is seamlessly part of every show we create.” She adds, “In bringing this event to the heart of the Theatre District, we hope it will encourage the theatrical community to come and see our unique brand of inclusive theatre-making.”

Chickenshed is an an inclusive theatre company that began in the United Kingdom over 50 years ago, with supporters ranging from Dame Judy Dench and Sir Derek Jacobi to Stephan Mangan and Jeremy Irons. The UK division even received the golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent in 2023.

Now in its sixth year, CHICKENSHED NYC opened its doors in 2018 with the same ethos and mission: to enrich the lives of young people within the nurturing environment of an inclusive theatrical community. Their goal is to create entertaining and outstanding theatre that celebrates diversity and inspires positive change, with the motto,“when everyone is included everyone flourishes.”

Explains FINKLETAUB, “CHICKENSHED NYC is so much more than a children and youth inclusive performing arts organization – our methodology includes integrating scientific themes as part of the creative process.”

One Chickenshed parent explains, “My daughter started with Chickenshed back in 2018. She has loved every minute of it, and I can't express how Chickenshed has become a communication bridge between she and I.”

Find more information about our 2024 Build The Shed campaign, or make an additional donation at chickenshednyc.org/support-us/build-the-shed-2024-annual-campaign.