Alan Cumming and George Shapiro Head to The Ridgefield Playhouse with OCH & OY! A CONSIDERED CABARET

It's a classic joke setup: a Scottish actor and a Jewish radio host walk into a Playhouse...find out the punchline when Tony Award-winning actor and singer Alan Cumming and NPR's "All Things Considered" host Ari Shapiro bring "Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret" to The Ridgefield Playhouse.

After having to postpone their March performance due to Covid, this storytelling duo will now take the stage on Tuesday, April 26th at 7:30pm, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series. This wildly entertaining cabaret-style show proves that unlikely collaborations can yield some of the most memorable and meaningful results. Come prepared to laugh, think and revel in the unexpected with this "ever-changing" show.

Ari Shapiro can be heard daily on media sponsor WSHU Public Radio. For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($90) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.

Pictured: Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro

Photo Credits: Jordan Gieger