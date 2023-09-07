Adrianna Hicks, Kennedy Caughell & More to Star in SEEN IN THE LINE at The Green Room 42

Adrianna Hicks, Kennedy Caughell & More to Star in SEEN IN THE LINE at The Green Room 42

SEEN In the Line, Sunday October 1 at 7:00pm, will feature an all-female cast including Broadway’s Adrianna Hicks, Amanda Jane Cooper, Amy Keum, Britney Nicole Simpson, Grace Yoo, Hannah Elless, Kennedy Caughell and Valerie Torres-Rosario. With its captivating score, SEEN In the Line is a contemporary new musical with vibrant pop, folk and soul influences. Book, Music & Lyrics by Kristen Brewer, Music Direction and Arrangements by Aidan Davis & Kristen Brewer, produced and directed at The GREENROOM 42 by Melissa Mollner of Level Ground Productions.
 
SEEN follows the inspiring stories of 12 women in the Bible, and touches down at a key point in each of their journeys. Though spanning generations, their lives are seen woven together revealing a beautiful, timeless significance. 
Your heart will be moved as you experience these stories of depth, heartache and redemption.

Featuring: 


Adrianna Hicks Some Like it Hot (Sugar, Original Broadway Cast), SIX (Catherine of Aragon, Original Broadway Cast), The Color Purple revival (Broadway Revival, Swing; Celie, Nat’l Tour), Aladdin (Fortune Teller, Broadway), Sister Act (Germany), Legally Blonde (Austria)


Amanda Jane Cooper Wicked (Glinda, Broadway, 1st & 2nd Nat’l Tour), Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls (Special Guest, Broadway), The Streets of New York (Alida Bloodgood, Off-Broadway at Irish Rep), Selfie (ABC), A Time to Live Podcast (Host)
Amy Keum KPOP (Ivy, MwE U/S, Original Broadway Cast), Vanities (The York Theatre Co.) Hello Kitty Must Die (Edinburgh Fringe), Honor Society (Paramount+), The Kill Room (Yale Productions)


ASHLEE HEYWARD Ragtime: Benefit Concert (The Fulton Theater), The Color Purple (EPAC), Queen Esther (Sight & Sound Theaters), Jesus (Sight & Sound), Dreamgirls (VA Rep)
BRIANNA BRITO MOONEY Grease (The Fulton Theatre), SIX (Katherine Howard, NCL), Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road! (Gloria, World Premiere), Jersey Boys (Mary, NCL)
Britney Nicole Simpson Camelot (Broadway Revival), Ink’d Well (Off-Broadway), Penelope or How the Odyssey Was Really Written (Off-Broadway), Head Over Heels (World Premiere)


Grace Yoo Hadestown (u/s Eurydice, Fates, Broadway), A Christmas Carol (Ahmanson), Into the Woods (Hollywood Bowl), Mama Mia (East West Players), Todd Rundgren Album Tour; Lucifer (FOX)


Hannah Elless Godspell (Broadway), Bright Star (Margo, Original Broadway Cast) Jack Thorne’s A Christmas Carol (Jess, Original Broadway Cast) Ahrens & Flaherty's World Premiere Musical Knoxville (Mary, Original Cast), Benny & Joon (Joon, Original Cast, Craig Noel Award nominee)


JACLYN HARNISH Seen Collective (Original Cast Member) Seen In The Line (Cast Album) Into the Woods, Jonah (The Ninevite Queen), Lifted A Worship Project (Blind/Leper Girl), Oliver! (Nancy)


Kennedy Caughell Superyou! (Broadway/West End), Natasha, Pierre…Great Comet of 1812 (Broadway; Sonya, PCLO), Beautiful (Broadway; Carole King, Regional/Tour), Paradise Square (Broadway), Wicked (Elphaba Standby, Tour), American Idiot (Heather, Tour), Mozart: Her Story-A New Musical (n Dev.)


KRISTEN BREWER Seen Collective (Creator, Book, Music, Lyrics), Seen In the Line (Cast Album), Daniel (Producer, Book, Music & Lyrics), Book, Music, Lyrics Sight & Sound Theaters: Jesus, Queen Esther, David, Regional: Chess (Florence), The Last Five Years (Cathy)


Valerie Torres-Rosario Camelot (Swing/Genevieve U/S, Broadway Lincoln Center), Regional: The Fantasticks (Luisa), Noises Off! (Poppy), Once (Girl), In the Heights, West Side Story (Maria)


Veronica Reyes-How Rent (Nat’l Tour) 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Swing), Miss Saigon (Kim), Blue Bloods (CBS), The Blacklist (NBC), Person of Interest (CBS), Alex Inc. (ABC)

Band:
AIDAN DAVIS (Keys/MD)
MELISSA BRUN (Cello)
STEVE BRIDGEMAN (Guitar)

Kristen Brewer (The Seen Collective Creator, Book, Music & Lyrics)
Aiden Davis & Kristen Brewer (Music Direction & Arrangements) 
Melissa Mollner, Level Ground Productions (Director / Producer)

Tickets and information are available at Click Here
 




