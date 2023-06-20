Adam Pascal to Perform at Feinstein's in Carmel This Summer

From Rent to Pretty Woman and beyond, Adam Pascal has left an indelible mark on Broadway, captivating audiences with his incredible talent. Coming to Feinstein’s stage on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1, you can experience an intimate performance by this Tony nominated actor.

Adam starred as the original Roger Davis in the Off-Broadway, Broadway and London Productions of Rent, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. He also reprised the role in the 2005 film adaptation.

He originated the role of Radames in Broadway’s Aida and played the final emcee in the Roundabout’s production of Cabaret. Additional Broadway credits include Huey Calhoun in Memphis, Billy Flynn in Chicago, Chad in Disaster, William Shakespeare in Something Rotten and Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman. He can also be seen and heard as Freddie Trumper in the Royal Albert Hall production of Chess, available on DVD, alongside Josh Groban and Idina Menzel.

Adam has also had success as a producer in bringing the Off-Broadway hit Fully Committed to the stage in early 2000. Adam can be seen on the screen as Theo in the smash hit School of Rock, as Eddie in the cult classic SLC Punk and as the agent in horror director Darren Bousman’s musical thriller The Devil’s Carnival Alleluia. Adam is currently starring as Edward Lewis on the National tour of Broadway’s Pretty Woman.

Doors open at 5:30 for dinner. Shows start at 7:30 pm.

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN’S AT HOTEL CARMICHAEL

Feinstein’s is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.

