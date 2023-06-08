AVIVA Brings VIVA LA VIDA Cabaret Show to the Green Room 42

AVIVA makes her Green Room 42 cabaret debut with "Viva La Vida" on Friday, June 9, 2023.

AVIVA, who has appeared at major cabaret rooms in Manhattan and performed on the West Coast, will be joined at the 9:30pm show by special guests Brennyn Lark, Charlotte Odusanya, Nisa Marcano and a band consisting of musical director Ben Boecker (keyboards) Andrew Jagannath (guitar) Tony Jarvis (bass) and Evan Hyde. (drums).

With the 70-minute showcase AVIVA, a recent graduate of the NYU Tisch School of The Arts, “will dazzle you with her covers and an original song!”

The Green Room 42 is located at 570 10th Avenue (42nd Street-on the 4th Floor of Yotel) in Manhattan.

Tickets are $21- $41 (plus a service fee). No minimum but food and beverages will be available for purchase.