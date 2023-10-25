AND SCENE to Return on Mischief Night at Caveat

And Scene returns for a night of chaotic fun this Mischief Night. This half-scripted comedy show pairs actors with improvisers to perform scenes- except the improvisers are making up their parts as they go along. It's a hilarious night of unexpected entertainment and classic plays.

This month our performers include: Russell Daniels (Gutenberg!), Kevin Kane (Inside Amy Schumer), Zach Cherry (Severance), Eddy Lee (Hamilton), Kaley Ronayne (The Resident), Connor Ratliff (Dead Eyes), Tenzing Kalden (Succession), Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight), Brian Morabito (Comedy Central), Jess Morgan (Current Ex-Boyfriend) and Mick Szal (Joker).

The show is Monday, October 30th, doors at 6:30 PM, show at 7 PM. Tickets are 15$ in advance and 20$ at the door. Get your tickets before they sell out. Click Here