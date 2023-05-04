AN EVENING WITH... Prepares For Series Debut at The Laurie Beechman Theatre May 7th

Renowned cabaret artist, producer, and teacher Corinna Sowers Adler recently announced the creation and debut of a new cabaret series titled AN EVENING WITH... The program, produced by NiCori Studios & Productions will kick off on Sunday, May 7th at 7 pm at the Midtown Manhattan West cabaret theater The Laurie Beechman. Sowers Adler will act as host for the series that plans to feature the talents of members of the cabaret and concert community, with Corinna taking her turn at the mic, now and then. The May 7th lineup will be Randie Levine Miller, D.C. Anderson, Ami Brabson, and Nicolas King & Seth Sikes. Tap dancer Karen Callaway Williams will make a special guest appearance in the variety show being Musical Directed by award-winning Broadway arranger Larry Yurman. Sowers Adler had been working with Yurman on some new arrangements, humbled that the artist with whom she, so, enjoys working wanted to try these treatments out with her when the idea for AN EVENING WITH... struck her. Together, Corinna and Larry hope to create an evening of his work, but, in the meantime, Sowers Adler and producing partner, husband Nicholas Adler, had been ruminating on an idea that would bring into New York City their Music At The Mansion Series that has been so successful in New Jersey. Although, over the years, some Manhattanites have made the happy trip to The Garden State to see the Music At The Mansion concerts, the Adlers wanted to produce something that was more accessible to New Yorkers with a wish to stay closer to home. With the Yurman/Sowers Adler project in the air and the NYC version of Music At The Mansion in the air, it seemed a natural progression to marry the two ideas, which is why Corinna will premiere two of the Yurman arrangements at the first installment of AN EVENING WITH... on May 7th.

Says Nicholas Adler, regarding the program: "The eclectic variety of performers allows there to be something for everyone, and offers people the chance to experience a performer they might not have had the chance to see previously. We are passionate about connecting audience and performers in every series that we produce. The hope is that, after people experience an artist they might not have been aware of, on our series, they will, then, attend a performance of their work."

When asked about the mission statement of her new series, Corinna Sowers Adler offers, "The series is meant to cultivate an eclectic evening of NYC talent in a way that lets the audience get to know the performers and also promote projects they are working on"

The next production in "An Evening With..." series is scheduled for August 27th at 7 pm. Performers will be announced soon.

Tickets for AN EVENING WITH... are $20 per person with a $25 food/beverage minimum per person. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located beneath the West Bank Cafe, at 407 West 42nd Street corner of Ninth Avenue and 42nd Street in Manhattan. Audience Members should enter the West Bank Cafe, walk through the main dining room towards the back, and then go down the stairs.

About NiCori Studios & Productions:

NiCori Studios & Productions has produced the MAC and BroadwayWorld nominated series Music at the Mansion™ for the past 12 years, including two seasons of Porch Performances during the pandemic. As well as being a singer and Actress Corinna Sowers Adler is a multi-award nominee including the Excellence in Theater Education TONY award every year since its inception in 2015.