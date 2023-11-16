AN ENDERS AND FRIENDERS CHRISTMAS To Be Presented At Don't Tell Mama This Holiday Season

An evening of holiday-themed songs by Luke Enders and talented performers.

Nov. 16, 2023

"An Enders and Frienders Christmas" will be presented on Wednesday, December 13th, 9:30pm at Don't Tell Mama. This cabaret event is comprised of the holiday-themed songs of Luke Enders (2022 Marvin Hamlisch International Music Award winner).

The show features tremendous talent such as: Lili Thomas (B'way: Chicago. Dear Evan Hansen 1st national tour); Pablo Laucerica (Dear Evan Hansen 1st national tour. Jersey Boys at Gateway Playhouse); Casey Burke (TV: The Middle, Modern Family); Savidu Geevaratne (off-B'way: Your Own Personal Exegesis. Baked! at Prospect Theatre Company); Aliza Sotsky (Work In Progress at 54 Below, Village Song at Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre); Caitlin Thomas (Cello. Dear Evan Hansen 1st national tour, Waitress 2nd national tour); Mason McDowell (Piano, arrangements. Broadway's Future Holiday Songbook at Lincoln Center).

Join us for an evening of comedy, cabaret, and cocktails.

Reservation link below. $15 cover, $20 (two drink) minimum. Food menu available. Don't Tell Mama is a cash-only venue.

Click Here




