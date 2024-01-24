AMERICA'S NEXT TOP GLOW UP RUNWAY PROJECT to Debut at Caveat in February

Join the monthly comedy competition as comedians navigate fashion and makeup challenges for a grand prize.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

"America's Next Top Glow Up Runway Project," will be debuting at Caveat on Thursday February, 22 at 9:30pm

In this monthly comedy competition show hosted by Marina di Marzo, six comedians go head-to-head navigating challenges in fashion and makeup for a grand, grand, grand prize. It's sort of like the Netflix show "Nailed It," but instead of baking it's crafts.

For our February show we have Michael Hartney (UCB, JFL, School of Rock, Characters Welcome) Keara Sullivan (Tik Tok, @superkeara), Gabriel Generally (54 Below, Comedy Cellar), Marissa Moorhead (Brooklyn Comedy Collective), Chandler Dean (New Yorker Mag, Abolish Everything) and Aarushi Agni (BoogieManja) as contestants.

Brittany Spanos (Staff Writer, Rolling Stone), Kyle Lamar Rice (Fashion Writer, Rolling Stone) and Maeve Foley (Technical Designer, Nili Lotan, Retrofête, Madewell) are our fabulous judges.

Tickets are available at Click Here! You can see it live in-person or on the livestream from the comfort of your home.
Tickets are $18 standard, $23 at the door and $10 for livestream.




