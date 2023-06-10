A Video Roundup Celebrating Janine LaManna's Cabaret Debut In BLACK & GOLD at The Green Room 42 On June 10th

It's the solo show debut we've all been waiting for.

By: Jun. 10, 2023

A Video Roundup Celebrating Janine LaManna's Cabaret Debut In BLACK & GOLD at The Green Room 42 On June 10th

A Video Roundup Celebrating Janine LaManna's Cabaret Debut In BLACK & GOLD at The Green Room 42 On June 10th It's the day of the show, ya'all!  Tonight at 7 pm Broadway star Janine LaManna will step onto the stage of The Green Room 42 to premiere BLACK & GOLD, her first-ever solo cabaret show.  After a lengthy career in theater, film, television, and symphony halls, the actress who entered theatrical legend by originating the role of Gertrude McFuzz in Seussical, a play that has left a significant impression on generations of young actors, has decided to tell her own story.

A few days ago Janine LaManna spoke with Broadway World Cabaret (read the interview HERE) and our team is so excited about the debut performance that we logged on to YouTube to see some of Janine's past performances on the cabaret stage - as guest artist.  There were only a few but we predict that, before too long, the YouTube channels will be filled with videos of Janine LaManna in action on the nightclub stage.  

For now, enjoy these looks at LaManna and then make a reservation to see Black & Gold at The Green Room 42 on June 10th HERE or June 26th HERE, both nights at 7 pm.

1.  Empty Nest

2.  I'm Every Woman

3.  Notice Me Horton

4.  I Wanna Marry Larry



