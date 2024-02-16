A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to DUNE to be Presented at The Slipper Room

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz will present A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to Dune at The Slipper Room on March 14, 2024.

Admission: $25 pre-sold reserved seating

The Houses of the Landsraad have folded space to gather to celebrate the handover of Arakkis to the House Atreides. Cherry Pitz has no idea what that means, but for her and the girls at the Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women, a paying gig is a paying gig. Even one with knives fit for political backstabbing.

Hotsy Totsy finally tackle a burlesque tribe to Dune the sci fi epic created by author Frank Herbert, which aside from winning many awards, his books are the world's best-selling science fiction novels of all time. The 1984 film version, directed by David Lynch is notoriously camp, and the more recent films, directed an co written by Denis Villeneuve are decidedly less camp and more entertaining! All things Dune are certainly deserving of the loving send up Hotsy Totsy is planning!

17 years ago, the first Hotsy Totsy Burlesque was staged in New York, and it's been a fabulous ride! We have played to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy, declaring after each performance, “That was the best show you folks have ever done!” As performers and writers, we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 15th year of tributing our favorite movies and TV shows with rhinestones, glitter and flying underpants.

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun!

So, join in for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!

UPCOMING SHOWS

April 11, 2024 - Muppets

May 9, 2024 - Star Trek