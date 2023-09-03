988: A CABARET FOR SUICIDE AWARENESS to Play The Green Room 42 This Month

In honor of Suicide Awareness Month, The Green Room 42 will host “988: A Cabaret for Suicide Awareness” to benefit AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention).

This cabaret will feature a diverse group of talented singers, performing a range of music genres, showcasing their unique style and creating a powerful and inspiring atmosphere that will leave a lasting impact on all in attendance.

Any proceeds/donations made from this performance will go to benefit The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. AFSP is a voluntary health organization dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. By research, education, and advocacy they created a Nationwide community to take action against this leading cause of death. “You Are Worth It”

Performers are Matt DeAngelis, Erin Rosenfeld, Christine Dwyer, Dylan Berkshire, Winter Commander, Megan Dwinell, Xavier Mcknight, Francesca Loeber, Matthew Carter, Diana Victoria, Ben Piche, Molly Wolff, Hannah Verdi, Morgan Tomasetti, Chaz Berkshire

and Kayla Grimm.

David Fraley is Music Director/Pianist, with Matthew Lee on Guitar, Hiroyuki Matsuura on Drums. The concert is produced by Dylan Berkshire and co-produced by Winter Commander.