92Y LYRICS & LYRICISTS To Feature Music From Gershwin, Schwartz and More In American Songbook Series

92Y announces Lyrics & Lyricists™ 2020, the new season of the country's preeminent American Songbook series. L&L features artists from theater and beyond-including Andy Einhorn, Matt Kunkel, David Loud, Paul Masse, and Stephen Schwartz-presenting original revues with award-winning Broadway and cabaret performers.

With a salute to L&L's first show in 1970 featuring Yip Harburg, the new season opens with a celebration of the master lyricist, poet, and book writer. Harburg's heart, wit, and satire are reflected in such songs as "April in Paris," "Old Devil Moon," "How Are Things in Glocca Morra?," "Lydia, the Tattooed Lady," "Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?," and, of course, "Over the Rainbow."

Renowned composer Stephen Schwartz returns to Lyrics & Lyricists after more than 30 years with some of the stories behind the music and lyrics of some of his celebrated work, including Pippin, Godspell, The Baker's Wife, Wicked, and The Prince of Egypt, which is soon to open in London's West End. Joining him onstage will be some of the composers and lyricists who he has mentored and championed during his illustrious career.

The 2020 season also features an evening of the magical show tunes of Jerry Herman led by Lyrics & Lyricists favorite Andy Einhorn, a look at George Gershwin, his influences, and the artists he influenced with dazzling new two-piano arrangements by music director Paul Masse, and a fresh look "Mr. Broadway," - George Abbott - whose acting, directing, writing, and producing credits include shows like Pal Joey, Sweet Charity, On the Town, The Pajama Game, Damn Yankees, and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

LYRICS & LYRICISTS 2020 SEASON

January 25, 26, 27

Yip Harburg: FOLLOW THE FELLOW WHO FOLLOWS A DREAM

Matt Kunkel, Director

Paul Masse, Music Director

"When all the world is a hopeless jumble..."

These are the opening lyrics to one of the most famous songs in history, "Over the Rainbow." Indeed, much of Yip Harburg's long career, on Broadway and in Hollywood, carried an idealistic yearning for America's golden promise. In a nod to the very first ever Lyrics & Lyricists event, when Harburg himself took to our stage, a stellar cast shows us how time's perspective has proven his songs and ideas to be enduring antidotes to what can often seem a cynical world.

February 22, 23, 24

Jerry Herman: YOU I LIKE

Conceived and Music Directed by Andy Einhorn

There are a handful of writers whose joyful and timeless songs have become nearly synonymous with our idea of the "showtune," and Jerry Herman is a quintessential leader on that list. His musicals offer an optimistic approach to the human condition, somehow finding common ground with his audience by showing us that the differences between us are, in fact, what unite us. His melodies have been woven into our collective "earworm" to our great benefit. Join us as Andy Einhorn leads an incredible cast in an unforgettable evening.

March 21, 22, 23

George Gershwin: YOU'VE GOT WHAT GETS ME

Conceived and Music Directed by Paul Masse

In George Gershwin's short 38 years, he and his brother Ira created dozens of the most beloved songs of all time, forever changing the sensibilities of the writers who came after. In this same way, he was influenced by 20th century classical composers like Debussy and Ravel. Distilling his symphonic classical grandeur, the sounds of 1920s Harlem, and the style of Tin Pan Alley into new virtuoso arrangements for two pianos, joined by a cast of versatile performers, we explore this evolution from classical to opera to jazz and beyond.

April 18, 19, 20

Stephen Schwartz AND BROADWAY'S NEXT GENERATION

Stephen Schwartz, Featured Lyricist and Composer

With Special Guests Marcy Heisler & Zina Goldrich, John Bucchino, Khiyon Hursey

Wicked ... Godspell ... Pippin ... To appreciate the songwriting brilliance of lyricist and composer Stephen Schwartz, one need only look up at some of Broadway's most iconic marquees. The Tony, Oscar and Grammy Award winner joins us for a celebration of his illustrious career through his songs and anthems, sharing the stage with some of the brilliant young talents he has championed through the ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Workshop and sharing why he is so invested in nurturing the next generation of musical theater lyricists, composers and librettists.

May 30, 31 and June 1

THE ABBOTT TOUCH: George Abbott AND THE MAKING OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL

David Loud, Artistic Director, Writer, Arranger & Host

Noah Racey, Director

George Abbott was one of the last of the theater impresarios who served as both director and producer. His creative touch on stage and off and his incredibly prolific output during the 1940s and 50s resulted in Broadway hit after Broadway hit. It also led to a collaborative partnership with a promising young protégé-Hal Prince-giving us back-to-back Tony Award-winning smashes in The Pajama Game and Damn Yankees. Lyrics & Lyricists favorite David Loud takes us through the legacy of this Broadway giant and shares the inside stories of the golden age.





