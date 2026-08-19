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Eric Vetter to Bring DIS*CONNECT to Don't Tell Mama in NYC

Sierra Rein, Ellen White and a live band join the performer at the West 46th Street venue.

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Eric Vetter returns to Don't Tell Mama with 'Dis*Connect' on Saturday, August 22nd, marking a birthday celebration for the performer. Vetter was previously in residence at the venue with his No Name comedy/variety show, described as NYC's longest running comedy/variety show back in the 90's.

Vetter will be joined by The Unsophisticated Ladies – Sierra Rein and Ellen White – along with Miles Alexander Blue Spruce on guitar, MD Richard Binder on piano, and Alex DeSuze on drums and vocals.

Event Details

Saturday, August 22nd, 7pm. Doors open at 6:15pm.

$20 cover/$20 minimum (must include 2 drinks). Cash only.

Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, NYC.

Reservations: https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/show/eric-vetter/

For additional info, call: 212.757.0788.

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