54 SINGS POSTMODERN JUKEBOX to Play 54 Below Next Month

Get ready to transport yourself back to the golden era of music with an unforgettable evening of timeless melodies and captivating performances. On Friday, August 25th at 9:30pm, 54 Sings Postmodern Jukebox presents an extraordinary showcase as Broadway's best take New York City.

Postmodern Jukebox, known for their sensational renditions of contemporary hits infused with a vintage twist, has taken the world by storm. Now, a cast of Broadway's most talented performers will breathe new life into their beloved songs, creating a spectacular tribute to the unique Postmodern Jukebox sound.

The cast will be announced soon and will feature some of Broadway's best talent. Joining them on stage is the extraordinary Mikayla Petrilla, a rising star in her own right, as host. Known for her soulful voice and magnetic stage presence, Mikayla Petrilla will captivate the audience with her renditions of beloved classics, adding her own unique flair to the evening's repertoire.

The concert will take place at the prestigious 54 Below, renowned for its impeccable acoustics and intimate setting. With its prime location in the heart of NYC, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy an unparalleled musical experience while immersing themselves in the city's vibrant cultural scene.

"We're thrilled to bring Broadway's best together for this extraordinary night of music," said Petrilla. "Audiences can expect an incredible fusion of talent, as these extraordinary artists pay homage to the Postmodern Jukebox phenomenon. It's a celebration of the past and present, and we invite everyone to join us for this magical experience."

Tickets for this highly anticipated event are now available and can be purchased through the 54 Below website. Don't miss out on the chance to witness Broadway's best singers performing the iconic songs of Postmodern Jukebox, hosted by Mikayla Petrilla, live on stage. Secure your seats early as they are expected to sell out quickly.

For more information about the event, including ticketing details and venue directions, visit Click Here

About Postmodern Jukebox:

Postmodern Jukebox is a musical collective known for their vintage-style covers of popular songs. With their unique blend of various genres, they have gained a massive online following and have become a global sensation.

About Mikayla Petrilla:

Mikayla Petrilla is a talented singer known for her soulful voice and captivating performances. With her exceptional talent and dynamic stage presence, she has garnered a devoted fan base and continues to make waves in the music industry.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award-winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.